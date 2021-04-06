PM Modi criticizes WB CM Mamata for appeasement, saying ‘Muslim voting bank has slipped away’





In the midst of the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, where he criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for appeasing minorities during one of his most combative gatherings to date. Prime Minister Modi did not throw any punches and said: “Didi recently asked all Muslims to vote en masse for her. It shows that the Muslim voting bank is eluding him. If we had said the same thing – that all Hindus should unite – everyone would have criticized us. The EC would have sent us notifications. We would have been censored. “ “Didi … We are ordinary people”: PM Modi Intensifying his attack on the CM of the WB and securing the victory of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi said: “I have heard that Didi has been wondering these days that ‘the BJP is God. So he knows a big win in the first two phases. Oh, Didi … We are ordinary people, and with the blessing of God, we are committed to the service of the nation. “ “Didi’s exit confirmed after the first two phases of the ballot”: PM Modi “In the last two phases of the vote, Didi’s departure has already been confirmed. Large numbers of people have come forward and voted in our favor. The wave of BJP in Bengal cornered Didi’s henchmen and his nephew,” said the Prime Minister. “There is no need to disturb God to know who loses in elections and who wins. Janata Janardhana (audience) is the form of God. Seeing the disposition of people, we know what the tendency of the wind is”, A added PM Modi. While denouncing the over-corruption of the TMC, the Prime Minister said: “Didi introduced a new tax in Bengal – ‘Bhaipo Service Tax’! For 10 years your henchmen continued to plunder Bengal and you were a silent spectator. 10 years the injustice with North Bengal continued, but you chose to be a silent spectator. “ West Bengal Assembly polls As the West Bengal Assembly poll began on Tuesday, that is, April 6, voting began in 31 constituencies across the main districts – Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas. a participation rate of 80.43%. The other stages of the Bengal elections are scheduled for April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2. Image: ANI







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos