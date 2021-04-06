News headlines from Press TV

Here are the latest news from Press TV from April 6, 2021.

Iran nuclear deal talks

A source close to the upcoming Vienna talks on the fate of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal told Press TV that Tehran would not accept any outcome of the meeting but lift all sanctions. The Iranian source said the United States had no choice but to verifiably remove all sanctions. He pointed out that the United States’ special representative for Iran, Robert Malley, will leave Vienna empty-handed on Tuesday if the result is anything other than the lifting of all sanctions. The source said the US response to Iran’s unilateral commitment to the JCPOA should be the unilateral lifting of sanctions. The source reiterated Iran’s position that it will only reverse its JCPOA retaliatory measures if the United States lifts all sanctions. The comments came after the United States said it expected the upcoming negotiations to be difficult.

Floyd murder case

The sixth day of the trial of former US police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of an African American took place. The Minneapolis Police Chief said the method of neck restraint used by Chauvin in the murderous arrest of George Floyd violated departmental policy. The police chief said Chauvin broke the rules and the code of ethics, adding that his actions were NOT part of police training. Arradondo noted that he was alarmed when he first saw the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck handcuffed for more than nine minutes. Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. The defense team argued that Chauvin only did what he was trained to do in his 19 years as a police officer. The death of Floyds, 46, sparked massive protests against American police brutality.

Litigation over the new canal in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounces as a declaration of political coupa former admirals who criticize his plans to develop a navigation channel in Istanbul. The planned canal will link the Black Sea in the north of Istanbul to the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south. It will run parallel to the Bosphorus Strait which is governed by Turkey under the Montreux Convention of 1936. Erdogan said he had no intention of abandoning the convention, but in the future he could to see her again. The statement from the retired admirals says it is concerning to open the Treaty of Montreux to debate. Turkish police subsequently arrested 10 of the admirals. The Turkish army staged three coups between 1960 and 1980. The Erdogans government also survived a coup attempt in July 2016.