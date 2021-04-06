Fake stories about agricultural laws, CAA creates political instability: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that “false stories” about his government are being released as part of a grand conspiracy to create political instability in the country, and called on BJP members to raise awareness of their subject. Speaking on the 41st day of his party’s founding, Modi said blatant lies such as farmers’ land will be seized, some people’s citizenship will be revoked, the reservation will be removed or the Constitution will be changed. and prevalent by some people and organizations. These false accounts have spread about his government’s measures such as farm laws, citizenship (amendment) law and labor laws, he said. “Deliberate politics are behind this. It is a very big conspiracy and its aim is to trigger political instability in the country by creating misconceptions and stoking imaginary fears,” he said, speaking. to BJP members for this “serious challenge”. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government Over Rafale Plane Deal He called on party members to be vigilant about them and to go among the masses to spread awareness. Opposition parties have criticized citizenship laws and agricultural and labor reforms on a number of issues, including some that the prime minister has often dismissed as blatant lies. Modi also criticized those who have often dubbed the BJP an “election winning machine” after its electoral successes, and accused them of double weight, saying rival parties and their leaders are praised when they win. These people do not understand the maturity of the Indian people and their democracy, nor do they appreciate the hopes, expectations and dreams of citizens, he said. The BJP is an ongoing movement to win people’s hearts as it serves people honestly for five years, whether in government or outside, he said. The poor and rural areas of India have embraced BJP as the first time they have seen the “antipyodaya” (welfare of the poor) come to fruition through a number of projects. The Prime Minister cited a number of social assistance measures introduced by his government to make his point known.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos