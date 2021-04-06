The ministry aims to match the dead with families





In the government’s latest effort to honor and commemorate Revolutionary Martyrs, the Department of Veterans Affairs recently began matching fallen heroes with their living family members. On Friday, the ministry launched a WeChat mini-program that included information on 100 people, mostly officers and soldiers of the Chinese Communist Party’s armed forces, who died between 1928 and 1984. It calls for public reporting on the life of the martyrs. family members. “These heroes sacrificed their lives for the nation and the people. They were among the brightest names in the People’s Republic,” the ministry said in a statement. “However, for reasons such as lack of records or wartime damage, there is no detailed information about them, and it is not known if they have any living family members. . “ The launch of the mini-program is the result of a joint effort by the ministry and several news outlets, including the People’s Daily and the Xinhua News Agency, the statement said, adding that the ministry will continue to search for members of the media. families of martyrs. The government has registered nearly 2 million martyrs, according to official statistics. As of Monday morning, more than 500,000 visits had been made to the mini-program and the number of registered users had reached over 18,000. More than 440 reports and nearly 4,500 corresponding requests were submitted on the platform, a the ministry said, adding that family members of 22 of the 100 heroes had been found. President Xi Jinping said heroes always charge forward when calamity occurs and such bravery embodies China’s great spirit. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said China worshiped and had given birth to a multitude of heroes. He said the achievements of the revolutionary martyrs will go down in history and their names will never be forgotten. “Heroes are the spiritual backbone of our country. Their heroic deeds and their spirits are powerful forces that move us forward, ”he said. It is important for people to learn from heroes, Xi said, so that they can channel the spirit of martyrs into their daily lives and show a strong sense of responsibility for the lives and safety of others. There are 4,200 memorial sites for revolutionary martyrs across the country. Many people visit them to pay homage to those who died for the country.

