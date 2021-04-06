Prime Minister Imran Khan to reshuffle cabinet in days: sources





Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reshuffle the federal cabinet in a few days, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz earlier revealed the prime minister’s intention to reshuffle the cabinet again, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan “is bringing a new team” to solve the country’s problems.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister will make the changes to the federal cabinet in a few days, adding that he has completed consultations with his aides on the matter.

Sources said the prime minister will make significant changes to the cabinet on a “large scale”, adding that ministers who have failed to meet expectations will be removed from their portfolios.

The portfolios of Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Omar Ayub and Ghulam Sarwar Khan are expected to be changed.

The prime minister has been advised, according to sources, to appoint a federal minister and a minister of state in the information ministry while Shibli Faraz will be given the power ministry.

Sources said Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has again been invited to head the Information Ministry. Chaudhry looked for time to decide whether he wanted to accept the offer or not.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to recruit a new team, says Shibli Faraz

Last month, Shibli Faraz shared the Prime Minister’s intentions on the cabinet reshuffle, saying he was recruiting a new team.

Previously, the government asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to resign and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

The move came on the back of reported resentment among government ministers over tax issues and the bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to a Geo News report.

Faraz said decisions were made taking into account the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wanted to provide relief to the poor.

“When a new individual arrives, he comes up with new ideas,” he said, confirming that Azhar has received the portfolio from the Ministry of Finance.

“The future of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is unknown,” he added.

