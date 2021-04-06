Regarding serious human rights violations, Komnas HAM: 2 This year Jokowi’s attitude has improved

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) Ahmad Taufan Damanik said President Joko Widodo has made progress over the past two years in resolving cases of gross human rights violations. Taufan said that in several meetings, Jokowi gave clear instructions, one of which related to the coordination of Komnas HAM and the attorney general’s office.

“Regarding serious human rights, over the past two years, there has been progress in the president’s attitude,” Taufan said during a hearing with Commission III of the DPR, Tuesday April 6, 2021.

Taufan admitted that the resolution of cases of serious human rights violations by the judiciary, in accordance with Human Rights Law 26/1999, has encountered many obstacles. However, Taufan asked the government to become at least one facilitator between Komnas HAM and Komnas HAM. Attorney General.

“We asked the government to make the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs a facilitator in the work of the National Human Rights Commission and the Attorney General. It was I who said, so that we were no longer fighting, ”says Taufan.

According to Taufan, he asked the attorney general’s office to stop making statements questioning the results of the Komnas HAM investigation so that the debate does not drag on. At the last meeting at the office of the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md., He said, the Attorney General agreed to this.

Taufan said it was best to work together to find a solution to this problem. He said there were several cases of gross human rights violations that could be resolved by the courts. But on the other hand, Komnas HAM did not rule out the possibility of a settlement through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Regarding the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Komnas HAM supports the government in its efforts to ratify the TRC law. Komnas HAM also provided a number of contributions related to the draft law currently being drafted at government level.

Regarding the follow-up to the Komnas HAM investigation by the attorney general’s office, Taufan said his agency would support any decision made by the Adhyaksa body. However, the Attorney General no longer refers the file of the results of the investigation to Komnas HAM.

“If the Attorney General in some cases even says SP3, Komnas will support him because it is the authority of the Attorney General as an investigator. But it is better not to be sent back to Komnas HAM, otherwise it will be embarrassing,” Mr. ‘said.

Taufan argued that if the files were returned, Komnas HAM would no longer be able to respond to questions or requests. This incapacity is due to the tempus delicti or to the time when gross human rights violations were committed long ago and to the limited authority of the National Human Rights Commission.

On the other hand, Taufan recalled respect for the rights of victims and the families of victims. He said that whenever meeting the victim’s family, it was the first thing to ask. Komnas HAM also prepared a directive for central government and regional governments to play a role in respecting the rights of victims of gross human rights violations.

“I think that if this solution is taken, the problem of gross human rights violations can actually go relatively well, although there will certainly be objections. There are still those who still say they must. go to court, ”Taufan said.

This series of explanations was provided by Taufan in response to the statement made by Arsul Sani, a member of the DPR Law Commission, who advised Komnas HAM to seek alternative solutions. gross human rights violations without a judicial mechanism. Arsul believes there must be a breakthrough for cases of gross human rights violations to be resolved without going to trial. “My question is why Komnas HAM did not submit a proposal for another alternative solution, the non-judicial solution, the important thing is that there is a solution,” Arsul said at the hearing meeting Commission III and Komnas HAM, Tuesday April 6. , 2021.

