We Fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision of an India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 41st Day of BJP Founding | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday April 6 that the party had achieved the vision of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (of an India), repealed Article 370 and given Kashmir constitutional right by addressing party workers during the 41st Sthapna Diwas of the BJP (founding day). The Prime Minister said, “Our mantra has been ‘Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh”. This tradition continues today. We have achieved the vision of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (of one India), abolished article 370 and given Kashmir constitutional status to the right. “ Reiterating the “First Nation” mantra, Prime Minister Modi also praised the contribution of pillars Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in the formation and expansion of the party. Speaking practically to party workers across the country, he said that “false accounts” about his government are being spread as part of a grand conspiracy to create political instability in the country, and called on members of the BJP to educate the population about them. Prime Minister Modi said blatant lies such as farmers’ lands will be seized, some people’s citizenship will be revoked, the reservation will be removed or the Constitution will be changed are being circulated by some individuals and organizations, adding that these false stories are being spread. Government measures such as agricultural laws, citizenship (amendment) law and labor laws are prevalent on its. He said: “A deliberate policy is behind this. It is a very big conspiracy and its aim is to trigger political instability in the country by creating misconceptions and stoking imaginary fears,” and told members of the BJP this “serious challenge”. Opposition parties have criticized citizenship laws and agricultural and labor reforms on a number of issues, some of which the prime minister has often dismissed as blatant lies. He also criticized those who have often dubbed the BJP an “election winning machine” during its electoral triumphs, and accused them of double weight, saying rival parties and their leaders are praised when they win. He added that the poor and rural areas of India have embraced BJP as for the first time they have seen the “antipyodaya” (welfare of the poorest) come to fruition through a number of projects. . The BJP evolved from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later, Jana Sangh merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being “double members” of the party and the RSS. He forced the former members of Jana Sangh to quit the party and float a new political team, and then the BJP came into being on April 6, 1980. Live







