Claude Arpi | Tibet’s hydropower and rail projects threaten India

Recent developments near the Indo-Chinese border in Arunachal Pradesh are cause for concern. On March 29, Dave Petley, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) at the University of Sheffield in Great Britain noted on his blog: “I received an email from GöranEkstrom at Columbia University saying to know to a small group of us that he had detected, using seismic instruments, a probable large-scale landslide in the vicinity of YarlungTsangpo in Tibet … a mass idea (in this case about 100 million tons – a very large one indeed).

It is still not known whether it was triggered by an earthquake in this highly seismic area; it could also be due to torrential rains.

Mr Pethley further explained, “Anyway, at Yarlung Tsangpoit it is clear that a large amount of rock and ice has broken off from the east side of the tributary valley, moving west then south. Once again, this formed a catastrophic channeled flow that traveled through the channel to deposit a large volume in the main channel.

The YarlungTsangpo, which becomes the Siang when entering Arunachal Pradesh and later the Brahmaputra in Assam (and Meghna in Bangladesh) is one of the most eco-sensitive regions on the planet.

In a statement released during sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in early March in Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party reiterated that according to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and the long-term goals throughout the year 2035, adopted by the highest Chinese legislature: “The construction of key projects, such as the Sichuan-Tibet railway and hydroelectric development on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, will be encouraged.”

This practically means that a gigantic hydroelectric power station (HPP) will be built at the gates of India, on the Yarlung Tsangpo river.

Chinese media also reported that Che Dalha, president of the Tibet Autonomous Region, urged the authorities to speed up the project and immediately undertake all the necessary comprehensive planning and environmental impact assessments.

Will Chinese “scientists” take into account the presence of tens of thousands of trucks and GCBs that move the earth and change the shape of mountains and rivers north of India’s borders? Probably not.

It seems the Emperor wants to show the world that he can build an HPP three times the capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, with little regard for the environment.

The new plan, submitted to the NPC for approval, gave “the green light for dams to be built on the lower YarlungTsangporiver”.

Later passed by the Chinese legislature, it called for “a hydroelectric base on the lower reaches of the YarlungTsangporiver, as well as clean energy bases in the upper and lower reaches of the Jinsha River,” known as the Upper Yangtze in Sichuan province.

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, President Xi Jinping called the Communist Party “a gigantic vessel that sails in the stable and long-term development of China” and said, “By respecting the principle of putting people first. people and stay true to our founding mission, we can break the waves to reach the destination of achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. “

Like any emperor, Xi Jinping must think big.

The Seventh Tibet Work Forum (TWF), a large meeting that decides the fate of Tibet for years to come (to which Tibetans are rarely invited), was held in Beijing from August 28-29, 2020. It was an event crucial not only as regards the fate of the roof of the world, but also for the Indian border.

A few massive projects were announced shortly after; first, the Pai-Metok (Pai-Mo) highway connecting Nyingchi to Metok, north of the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which is expected to open in July 2021.

After the completion of the highway, the road length from Nyingchi Town to Metok County will be shortened from 346 km to 180 km, and the driving time will be shortened from 11 hours to 4.5 hours. Although only 67 km long, strategically, the highway will be a game-changer and considerably accelerate the development of new model villages, and therefore the relocation of populations to the border. But, more importantly, it will pave the way for a mega HPP.

In December 2020, Global Times announced Beijing’s plan to build a cascade of mega dams on the YarlungTsangpo.

The Metok County government has confirmed that the project will be built north of the Indian border, while Global Times added, “The head of Power Construction Corp of China (POWERCHINA) suggested that the planned hydropower plant – which is expected to have three times the production capacity of the world’s leading Three Gorges power plant – aims to maintain resources. in water and domestic security. “

A series of nine cascade hydropower plants will be life threatening across the entire northeast region of India.

The area quickly became “restricted” by Chinese authorities. A notice from the Metok Border Management Brigade announced that from March 1, Chinese authorities began “to check the laissez-passer, identity cards and other documents of people entering and leaving Metok.”

Metok is the last small strategic town located near the great Yarlung Tsangpo bend, north of the McMahon Line.

While there is no evidence that the landslides of March 22 were directly linked to the dam project, the whole area is nonetheless extremely fragile environmentally.

And that’s not all; already in 2016, China Daily reported the construction of a 1,629 km Sichuan-Tibet railway. He has now entered a crucial phase. The railway will link Chengdu in Sichuan to Lhasa; the new rail line will cut the journey time to less than 15 hours.

The Lhasa-Nyingchi section should be opened in July.

All of this will have incalculable strategic implications for India as the train will pass close to the Indian border where the hydropower plant is located.

These two projects (HPP on the YarlungTsangpo and the Sichuan Railway) directly affect India’s security.

For India’s borders, the development of China’s “dual-use” infrastructure (civilian and military) will be on a much larger and faster scale than today; a great tragedy in the making.

How will South Block’s tangerines react?

They will probably try to keep the information under the rug for as long as possible. But if they wait too long, it may be too late. Remember the Aksai Chin Road in the 1950s.

