Connect with us

Politics

14 pilots trained in Turkey. Here is his story of the F16 cabin for life imprisonment

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


14 Turkish Air Force Academy graduates, die celebrating the end of the flight training program, appeared in front of a fighter plane, but within months the whole group was found in prison and accused of joining an alleged coup attempt in 2016, Blood in the Air brought roads and threw the earth into a mess that never ends. After you.

It’s the story of 14 aspiring pilots, sentenced to life imprisonment in the alleged coup, which the US New York Times says led to chaos and grievances, destroyed Turkey’s reputation .

They were sentenced to life imprisonment

Last November it was reported in the newspaper that 13 of them – while the last intern was not at the base because he was on leave due to his marriage – due to the attempted death. . Constitutional order annulled, condemned and sentenced to life imprisonment. as for their military life The dreams of flying F-16s have been destroyed!

The newspaper says that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced the coup attempt, as a result, harsh measures were taken, a state of emergency was declared for two years, 100,000 people were arrested and 150,000 government employees were made redundant.

More than 8,000 servicemen have been prosecuted for their role in the riot, including more than 600 cadets and recruits – mostly dying in their early twenties, one in Turkey’s unprecedented plight.

The newspaper notes that the fate of detainees in Turkey is largely ignored, as the government’s rhetoric against the alleged perpetrators of the coup is very hostile and the families and lawyers of the defendants are afraid to speak out.

But after their deaths, thirteen were sentenced to life imprisonment – twelve of them to forced labor, which dies The harshest form of life imprisonment without parole, some of their families decided to break their silence.

“We didn’t expect you to be acquitted, but we expected you to be released, but at least you will be jailed for life?”

Turkey’s history is full of coups

The report says the trained pilots and their families trusted the system, in part because Turkey’s history is full of coups and low-ranking forces have not been held responsible for this. way.

“When it comes to the coup, it’s at the level of generals, not at the level of trained officers,” said Ali Kalin, Albert’s father, who is himself a retired sergeant.

The trainees were accused of belonging to a terrorist organization, of dying to overthrow the constitutional order and of committing murder and attempted murder. Eight civilians were killed in clashes at the entrance to the base. However, his lawyer said prosecutors had provided no evidence of their involvement in the attempted coup or the clashes.

The lawyer works anonymously, to avoid legal repercussions on you.
He said they are still trained as trained officers and can only take orders, not issue them.

Akinci’s base was his place of work, so they shouldn’t be found guilty just for being there, and their commanders testified in court that the interns played no role in the events, he said. declared. Ultimately, however, they, along with all the other al Qaeda participants, became doomed that night of the trial to overthrow the constitutional order.

The Commander-in-Chief received the same punishment: “The lower-ranking soldier received the same punishment,” Ms. Calin said. How is it possible?

The newspaper adds that many Turks were against the coup. But with the process that has lasted for more than four years and the involvement of many disconnected people, they are deeply unhappy with the state of justice.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, backed Erdogan against the coup plotters, however, has since accused him of plotting a coup when tens of thousands of political opponents, innocent academics, lawyers and journalists have been arrested.

The purges of the armed forces have been systematic, entire units have been uprooted and a campaign of arrests has been waged.

“Our faith in the law, in the dishes, in the justice system, in the state and in the government has even fallen below zero,” said Klin, der die was a police officer for most of his career.

So far, thousands of military officers and students have added purges and law enforcement operations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: