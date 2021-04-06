14 pilots trained in Turkey. Here is his story of the F16 cabin for life imprisonment

14 Turkish Air Force Academy graduates, die celebrating the end of the flight training program, appeared in front of a fighter plane, but within months the whole group was found in prison and accused of joining an alleged coup attempt in 2016, Blood in the Air brought roads and threw the earth into a mess that never ends. After you.

It’s the story of 14 aspiring pilots, sentenced to life imprisonment in the alleged coup, which the US New York Times says led to chaos and grievances, destroyed Turkey’s reputation .

They were sentenced to life imprisonment

Last November it was reported in the newspaper that 13 of them – while the last intern was not at the base because he was on leave due to his marriage – due to the attempted death. . Constitutional order annulled, condemned and sentenced to life imprisonment. as for their military life The dreams of flying F-16s have been destroyed!

The newspaper says that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced the coup attempt, as a result, harsh measures were taken, a state of emergency was declared for two years, 100,000 people were arrested and 150,000 government employees were made redundant.

More than 8,000 servicemen have been prosecuted for their role in the riot, including more than 600 cadets and recruits – mostly dying in their early twenties, one in Turkey’s unprecedented plight.

The newspaper notes that the fate of detainees in Turkey is largely ignored, as the government’s rhetoric against the alleged perpetrators of the coup is very hostile and the families and lawyers of the defendants are afraid to speak out.

But after their deaths, thirteen were sentenced to life imprisonment – twelve of them to forced labor, which dies The harshest form of life imprisonment without parole, some of their families decided to break their silence.

“We didn’t expect you to be acquitted, but we expected you to be released, but at least you will be jailed for life?”

Turkey’s history is full of coups

The report says the trained pilots and their families trusted the system, in part because Turkey’s history is full of coups and low-ranking forces have not been held responsible for this. way.

“When it comes to the coup, it’s at the level of generals, not at the level of trained officers,” said Ali Kalin, Albert’s father, who is himself a retired sergeant.

The trainees were accused of belonging to a terrorist organization, of dying to overthrow the constitutional order and of committing murder and attempted murder. Eight civilians were killed in clashes at the entrance to the base. However, his lawyer said prosecutors had provided no evidence of their involvement in the attempted coup or the clashes.

The lawyer works anonymously, to avoid legal repercussions on you.

He said they are still trained as trained officers and can only take orders, not issue them.

Akinci’s base was his place of work, so they shouldn’t be found guilty just for being there, and their commanders testified in court that the interns played no role in the events, he said. declared. Ultimately, however, they, along with all the other al Qaeda participants, became doomed that night of the trial to overthrow the constitutional order.

The Commander-in-Chief received the same punishment: “The lower-ranking soldier received the same punishment,” Ms. Calin said. How is it possible?

The newspaper adds that many Turks were against the coup. But with the process that has lasted for more than four years and the involvement of many disconnected people, they are deeply unhappy with the state of justice.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, backed Erdogan against the coup plotters, however, has since accused him of plotting a coup when tens of thousands of political opponents, innocent academics, lawyers and journalists have been arrested.

The purges of the armed forces have been systematic, entire units have been uprooted and a campaign of arrests has been waged.

“Our faith in the law, in the dishes, in the justice system, in the state and in the government has even fallen below zero,” said Klin, der die was a police officer for most of his career.

So far, thousands of military officers and students have added purges and law enforcement operations.