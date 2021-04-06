Trump and his allies abandon Gaetz





In the days following the announcement, the Justice Department investigated whether Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, an allegation it denies that any Trump aide or family member tweeted. about the congressman from Florida. Nor almost any of Trump’s most important surrogates or Trump-allied conservatives and media figures, including Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk or the President of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, at the CPAC annual conference. which Gaetz had recently appeared on.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday night that Trump himself was monitoring the situation but following the advice of aides to remain silent on the matter. And several people close to their relationship have said Gaetz and Trump haven’t spoken out regularly lately, even after lawmakers offered to step down from Congress to join the ex-presidents’ impeachment defense team in February.

Trump World agents say the silence is due to a variety of factors. Among them was the fact that Gaetz was always considered a grenade whose pin had already been fired. The congressman had a reputation for a wild personal lifestyle that the associates said bordered on recklessness at times. Some of Gaetz’s own collaborators would regularly send embarrassing videos of their bosses to other GOP agents, according to two people familiar with the videos.

Anyone who’s ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he’s a little serious person, a former Trump campaign aide said.

Neither Gaetz nor his office returned a request for comment.

As Gaetz defended himself from the charges with a TV appearance that left Fox News host Tucker Carlson stunned, and statements that denied the underlying accusation but admitted he was generous as a partner, this perception has only strengthened.

“The reason you haven’t seen people in MAGA’s world defending Gaetz is less the fact that he’s unpopular, which he is in many circles, and more the fact that he didn’t. not done a single thing to make people feel comfortable defending. His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck, “a Trump confidant said.

Gaetz has friendly ties to some of the former presidents and greatest media champions and members of Mar-a-Lago. The Florida congressman proposed to his fiancee, Ginger Luckey, at a New Years Eve celebration at the Palm Beach club last December that included a long list of MAGA celebrity guests and GOP donors.

Congressman @MattGaetz asked and Ginger said yes, Fox News Jeanine Pirro, one of the network’s leading pro-Trump commentators, wrote in a tweet announcing Gaetz’s engagement at the time.

But the congressman does not have particularly strong relationships within Trump’s core team. Some Trump confidants saw him as a fighter during Trump’s presidency, who was as eager to use his association with the 45th president to elevate his own career as he was to help Trumps.

His self-promotion has produced prying eyes at times, including how he managed to position himself as the protagonist in an HBO documentary on DC during the Trump era. And he angered others by constantly attacking his own colleagues inside the House GOP conference. In late January, for example, Gaetz held a rally outside the Wyoming state capitol where he urged voters to get rid of Representative Liz Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. for incitement to insurgency.

Of the half-dozen lawmakers who rushed to issue a statement in support of Rep. Jim Jordan when it was reported that the Ohio Republican had covered up allegations of sexual abuse on the wrestling team. Ohio State University, none defended Gaetz. But Jordan did. And so does Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Whose attempted conspiracy theories cost her committee assignments earlier this year.

In an editorial published Monday, a rebellious Gaetz said he would not resign from Congress and compared his own situation to the allegations made against Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose Senate confirmation battle sank into chaos after being accused of sexually assaulting a former high school acquaintance. In a precisely worded statement, Gaetz denied ever paying for sex or having sex with an underage woman.

My lifestyle might be different from what I live today, but it was not and is not illegal, Gaetz wrote.

But Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy called the allegations serious and said if they prove to be true, Gaetz will be removed from his post on the House’s armed forces and justice committees. And even former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned her seat in California at the end of 2019 after becoming the target of pornographic revenge, said she would not support her congressional friend after he came. once in his defense. Gaetz, according to reports, had shown nude photos of women to his colleagues while he was upstairs in the House.

If that’s true, Matt had engaged in the very practice he was defending me against, Hill wrote in Vanity Fair. Sharing a person’s intimate images or videos without their consent should be illegal, clear and simple.

The bitter denials by members of Congress were accompanied by a bizarre string of allegations that his father was the victim of an extortion plot involving a former Justice Department official earlier this year. During his March 30 appearance on the Carlsons prime-time show, Gaetz said his father, former Florida Senate Speaker Don Gaetz, wore a thread during a meeting with the one of the people involved in the alleged extortion plot. The Florida Republican also said the FBI was investigating the situation.

If you just saw our interview with Matt Gaetz, it was one of the strangest interviews I’ve ever done, Carlson told viewers afterwards.

Gaetz has not appeared on Fox News since.

