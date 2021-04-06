Good news from Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto: President Joko Widodo adds KUR and MSME credit plans





SURYA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The government will increase the ratio of credit allocated to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to encourage their enterprises to move up to the category. So far, the ratio of credit allocated to MSME actors has varied from 18 to 20 percent of total national credit. In 2024, efforts will be made to increase this ratio to over 30%. This was conveyed by the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, who made a statement to the presidential office, after attending a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo. “Previously, the president has given instructions for funding UMKM. So far, our UMKM funding is at the level of 18-20% of total credit, where the president has requested a larger allocation so that there is a jump so that credit to MSMEs is targeted in 2024 at more than 30%, ”Airlangga told Palace President, Monday (04/05/2021). In this regard, it is known that the achievement of People’s Business Credit Distribution (KUR) last year reached Rs 198.53 billion or 104 percent of the set target. Most of the total disbursement came from KUR clients with loans ranging from Rs 10 million to Rs 50 million, which reached Rs 128 trillion or 65 percent. President Joko Widodo, in his briefing at a limited meeting, also requested that the ceiling for KUR unsecured or below Rp 50 million could be increased to Rp 100 million. Then, concerning the interest rate, President Joko Widodo also asked that the interest rate of People’s Business Credit be also competitive in the order of 6%. “So the KUR which is unsecured of 50 million rupees is increased to 100 million rupees. So that the KUR interest rate is competitive within a range of 6%. Therefore, the government is in the process of developing a competitive interest rate program, ”Airlangga said. In addition, he continued, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also gave instructions to increase the KUR credit limit to 500 million rupees. Meanwhile, the MSME credit has been increased to Rs 20 billion, from the previous Rs 500 million to Rs 10 billion. “This change should be reported to the President immediately,” Airlangga added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos