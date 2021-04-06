Central region receives political boost





The sun sets over Jinxing Village, Chengbu Miao Ethnic Autonomous County, Hunan Province. Chengbu was taken off the list of poor counties early last year, having become a booming tourist and agricultural center. Photo provided to China Daily Growth prompts six provinces to focus on manufacturing and green development China’s decision to give more impetus to the growth of its central region will help the country to support high-quality development, reduce the regional divide and facilitate the transformation of the economy in a greener and sober direction. carbon, analysts say. A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the main leadership of the Party, discussed on March 30 a policy document on promoting high-quality development of the central region of the country in the new era. The meeting, chaired by Xi Jinping, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, urged the region to develop a modern industrial system supported by an advanced manufacturing sector, strive for green development, strive for high-quality openness and enable more coordinated growth between urban and rural areas. It was the latest move by the country’s top leaders to boost the growth of the region, which includes the provinces of Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Shanxi, Hunan and Hubei. Chen Weidong, head of the Bank of China research institute, said the meeting further clarified the direction of the central region in future economic growth, with the region being an important pillar to support the average growth rate- high of the country. The share of the central region in the overall national GDP increased from 18.8% in 2005 to 22.2% in 2019, he noted. The COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the central region hard last year, and Hubei province in particular, weighed on the region’s growth last year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the central region’s economy grew 1.3 percent year-on-year, which was below the national average of 2.2 percent. “With the pandemic effectively under control, the region’s trend of economic modernization, transformation and rapid growth will not be altered. It will continue to be an important regional power for China’s economic growth,” Chen said. . China first outlined a roadmap for boosting growth in the central region in a policy document jointly released in 2006 by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. The National Development and Reform Commission released a five-year plan to promote the development of the central region in 2016, which clarified the region’s strategic direction as a center of advanced manufacturing, a key area for the region. new type of urbanization, the central zone for the development of modern agriculture, demonstration zone for ecological civilization and important support zone for total openness. At a symposium he chaired during an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province in May 2019, Xi outlined measures in eight aspects, including promoting high-quality development of the manufacturing sector, improving the capacity for independent innovation in key areas and improving the business climate. The measures Xi highlighted at the meeting were focal points in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos