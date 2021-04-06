Measures to save agriculture sector from climate change called – Journal





ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday stressed the need to take immediate action to save the agricultural sector from the adverse effects of climate change and help maintain food security and the country’s food security.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products, he called for the implementation of the committee’s recommendations in its letter and spirit in order to revive and develop the agricultural sector on modern techniques and achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

The country’s prosperity is linked to the prosperity of local farmers, he said, adding that very possible steps need to be taken to revive and develop the national agricultural sector.

The meeting also discussed the accumulated losses due to climate change, especially for small farmers and deliberated on formulating a strategy to compensate for them.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar assured the NA committee of the full support of the Ministry of Finance to make the local agricultural sector more progressive.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also concerned about the development of the agricultural sector and the prosperity of the country’s farmers.

The government is fighting for the prosperity of the farmers, besides providing all edibles to an ordinary man at affordable prices in order to create a win-win situation for the farmers as well as for the consumers, the finance minister added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s senior official Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar briefed the meeting on the Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Kissan programs.

The active role of young people was a prerequisite for the development of agriculture and the prosperity of the local farming community, he said, adding that loans would be granted to them under the Kamyab Jawan program which would be launched in 15 to 20 districts.

He said young people would also receive training under this program, as successful farmers and the country’s prosperity were the top priority of the government.

He informed that the government had launched skills for all programs that were progressing successfully and that loans would be given to young people under 45 years old.

In the first phase they would receive 100,000 to 1 million rupees with charges of 3% and in the second phase they would receive 1 to 10 million rupees with charges of 5 pc.

Posted in Dawn on April 6, 2021

