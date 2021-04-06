IMA urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Covid vaccination for all over 18 | India News





NEW DELHI: Amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian medical association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suggest that vaccination be allowed for all people over 18.

The daily increase in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third day in a row on Tuesday, bringing the national count of Covid-19 cases to 126,886,049, according to the Union Ministry of Health. The country had reported 1.03,558 new cases a day ago.

“Currently, we are vaccinating the population over 45 years old. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be adapted with immediate effect and on a war footing,” he said. Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in its letter to the Prime Minister.

The medical corps said that “we are asking for the following suggestions in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign – all citizens over 18 will be allowed to receive the Covid vaccination and the Covid walk-in vaccination should be available to all , free of charge at their nearest possible location “.

The IMA also suggested that private sector family clinics be actively involved in the vaccination campaign with private hospitals.

Making the vaccination certificate compulsory to enter public places and receive products within the framework of the public distribution system, was also one of the suggestions made by the association.

The IMA said the second wave of the pandemic outbreak was reaching record levels and added that “the vaccination against Cocvid-19 provides a unique evidence-based resource to enable us to limit cases by increasing the personal immune response. and to pave the way for a reduction in collective immunity. the severity of the disease “.

He said that the availability of vaccination from all doctors and family physicians will have a positive impact on the vaccination campaign.

District-level immunization task forces should be formed with public and private participation to implement mass immunization, to monitor and mitigate drug-related adverse events, and to build confidence, the IMA suggested and added. she was prepared to participate actively.

The medical corps said that in view of the increase in cases and as a measure to break the chain of transmission, “continuous lockdowns of limited duration” should be implemented, “especially for all areas not essentials such as cinemas, cultural and religious events, sports, etc. ”

“The Indian medical association is ensuring and placing its proactive support of all its workforce and infrastructure for rapid vaccination and stands by the government during this hour of crisis,” he said. declared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos