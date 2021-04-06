What you need to know about the coronavirus now





FILE PHOTO: Police officers patrol the empty India Gate monument, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India April 5, 2021. REUTERS / Niharika Kulkarni / File Photo Race for a cure

Reuters staff





(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 3 million Global coronavirus-related deaths topped 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of infections challenges vaccination efforts across the globe. Deaths from COVID-19 around the world are on the rise again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in Britain and South Africa, as well as public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions. According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide to reach 2 million. The next million deaths were added in about three months. EU blocks 3.1 million doses of AstraZeneca to Australia The European Union has blocked shipments of 3.1 million doses of AstraZenecas vaccine to Australia and the country has little hope of getting the remaining 400,000 doses it promised on time, an official said on Tuesday. government source. Slowing exports are complicating the vaccination campaign in Australia, which is already 83% behind its original schedule. New Zealand and Australia will create a travel bubble without quarantine and without COVID testing from April 19, after effectively eradicating the virus by closing borders last year to prevent more infections from reaching their shores and strict lockdowns. Indian states seek to expand vaccinations Many Indian state leaders have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open vaccination to most of the country’s hundreds of millions of adults, following a second wave of infections that eclipsed the first wave. India crossed the 100,000 daily infection mark for the first time on Monday, and cases jumped by 96,982 on Tuesday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There were 446 new deaths, bringing the total to 165,547. The country of 1.35 billion people administered 80.9 million doses of the vaccine, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in terms of vaccinations per capita. COVID rate jumps in Spain The rise in the rate of coronavirus infection in Spain is accelerating, according to official data on Monday, as authorities have received the largest batch of vaccines to date. The infection rate measured over the past 14 days rose to 163.4 cases per 100,000 people from 151.8 cases on Saturday, as the gradual rise in contagion from the lows in mid-March continued to rise. accelerate. Health emergencies chief Fernando Simon confirmed infections were on the rise across the country and pressure on the health system was starting to mount. Hungary plans to start reopening in a few days Hungary will start gradually easing coronavirus restrictions in a few days, the government said, as it expects 25% of its population of 10 million to be vaccinated by Tuesday or early Wednesday at most. late. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election a year from now, walks a tightrope between a lockdown to tame the world’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year deep recession. The central European country reported record coronavirus deaths last week and doctors have described hospitals filling beyond capacity. Compiled by Linda Noakes; Edited by Alison Williams Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. 2020 Reuters. All rights reserved.





