Atta-Aurel Atta-Aurel Sindir Marriage Lawyer





The Atta-Aurel marriage, which Jokowi attended, was not marred by a violation of prokes. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The marriage of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah on Saturday (3/4), attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), sparked controversy, especially on social networks. Habib Rizieq Shihab (HRS) lawyer Aziz Yanuar also compared a celebrity’s marriage to a girl’s marriage HRS in Petamburan. Both marriages took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, however, the Atta-Aurel marriage did not collide with a violation of health protocol (prokes). In addition, the wedding of the artist couple was attended by President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. “(Regarding justice) let’s put the question to the swinging grass,” Aziz said in his official statement confirmed Republic, Tuesday (6/4). Aziz didn’t expect much justice in Indonesia either. He found it difficult to side with the scholars. Especially against academics who harshly criticize the tyranny of government. “Is there still righteous justice without prejudice in this republic?” Aziz said. Also read: Judges also reject HRS exception for Megamendung case As we know, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah got married on Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Raffles hotel, south of Jakarta. In Atta and Aurel’s wedding, Jokowi and Prabowo were present as witnesses to the wedding. The marriage contract process was led by Gus Miftah who was the leader. The wedding was broadcast live by one of Indonesia’s private television channels. Photos of when Jokowi witnessed Kabul’s consent have been uploaded to the official account of the State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia. The @KemensetnegRI comment column was then inundated with reviews from netizens who believed the Atta-Aurel wedding was not an official state event worthy of being uploaded by the Palace account.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos