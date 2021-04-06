Here are President Jokowi’s five messages for disaster management in NTT





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – When dealing with disasters in East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara, President Joko Widodo advised the relevant ministries and agencies to immediately speed up disaster management. First, The president asked the head of the BNPB, Basarnas, assisted by the commander TNI / Polri with all his staff to deploy additional personnel for the SAR (seek and save). “Thus, it can reach more affected and isolated areas and various island groups in NTT, Alor Island and other islands to initiate an evacuation process to search and rescue the victims,” ​​said the president of Disaster Management Ratas at NTB and NTT, Tuesday (6 / 4/2021). The president also instructed the PUPR minister to immediately deploy heavy equipment from various locations. “If the land route is still difficult to penetrate, I ask that the opening of access by sea and air be accelerated,” he said. SecondThe Ministry of Health has been asked to ensure the presence of health services and the care of victims who need medical assistance. “I ask the Minister of Health to increase the number of health centers on the ground and to prepare hospitals to serve the victims and to ensure the availability of medical personnel and drugs,” he added. Third, BNPB to immediately address and respond to the needs of refugees. Even though it started to be dispatched on Sunday (4/4/2021), due to extreme weather conditions, help was only able to enter the scene on Monday (4/4/2021). BNPB and the regional government were also urged to immediately register evacuation points, provide logistics, tents, field kitchens, to meet the basic needs of the refugees, especially for babies and children. as well as for drinking water and toilets. In addition, the Minister of the UPPR is also requested to immediately speed up the repair of damaged infrastructure, given that several bridges have collapsed, road access to immediately restore electricity, telecommunications, internet, as well as distribution. logistics, and assistance can be immediately distributed. Fifth, The President called for anticipatory measures against new dangers very extreme weather which occurs in various parts of Indonesia. In addition, BMKG was asked to step up extreme weather warnings due to tropical cyclone Seroja. “Make sure that all regional officials and the public can access, monitor, weather and climate forecasts published by the BMKG. They must know everything so that the community can increase its preparedness and vigilance in the face of the threat of risks such as high winds, floods, flash floods and landslides, ”the president said. Watch the featured video below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos