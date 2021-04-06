Boris Johnson News: Latest Hartlepool Elections and Vaccine Passport Updates





Daily political briefing today Boris Johnson faces a battle to get his coronavirus passport program through the House of Commons, after MPs were told by a cabinet minister that they would absolutely get a vote. Both Labor and Liberal Democrats have now said they oppose the use of the documents nationally, while a series of anti-lockout Tories are also opposing it. Ministers suggested on Tuesday that passports might be needed for routine trips like shopping for clothes. It came as a poll suggests the Sir Keir Starmers party is on the verge of losing the next by-elections in Hartlepool, a former party stronghold. A telephone survey by Survation commissioned by the Union of Communication Workers and reported by The temperature found that Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer was seven points ahead of Labors Paul Williams. The margin of 49 to 42 confirms the sentiment of Labor figures in the city, who admitted last month that it would be a struggle to be waged. Meanwhile, Sir Keir has apologized for visiting a church whose pastor has expressed anti-LGBT + views. However, spokesperson for Boris Johnsons said the Prime Minister's own visit to Jesus House in north London was aimed at increasing acceptance of coronavirus vaccines and had been cost effective; No 10 did not apologize. Read more: Key points Show last update

1617690976 Labor set to lose Hartlepool by-election Labor Paul Williams is set to lose the next by-election at Hartlepool, poll shows. A telephone survey by Survation commissioned by the Union of Communication Workers and reported by The temperature found that Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate, held a seven-point lead over the former MP for Stockton South. The advantage was 49 points for 42, according to the newspaper. Last month our reporter Colin Drury visited the city to survey local figures on the upcoming competition. Labor admitted that the previously siege of a party stronghold would be a struggle to be waged amid rising Tory support. You can read this report here: Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 7:36 AM 1617692347 Starmer apologizes for visiting the church Keir Starmer apologized for visiting a church whose pastor had previously expressed anti-LGBT + views. The Labor leader appeared during a coronavirus vaccination event at Jesus House in Brent Cross this weekend. Labors LGBT + group criticized the visit. The church’s senior pastor, Agu Irukwu, has previously spoken out against LGBT + equality. Sir Keir tweeted Monday night: I completely disagree with Jesus Houses’ beliefs on LGBT + rights, which I was not aware of prior to my visit. I apologize for the harm my visit has caused and have removed the video. It was a mistake and I accept it. Boris Johnson also visited the church’s pop-up vaccination center. Read more on this story below: Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 7:59 AM 1617693547 Government cuts and freezes public health budgets for councils across country The government is cutting and freezing the amount of public health funds it gives to councils per person in all parts of the country, official figures show. Despite the pandemic, 31 local authorities will see their public health grants cut this fiscal year, while 69 others will see the amount given to them by Whitehall frozen. writes Jon Stone. Every year, ministers give the boards reserved cash for public health tasks such as epidemic planning, addiction services and sexual health services, but in recent years the amount has been reduced by around $ 1 billion. . Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 8:19 AM 1617694687 The Northern Independence Party is heading for third place in Hartlepool Labor is set to lose Hartlepool to the Tories for the first time in more than half a century, according to a new poll of constituents in the constituency, writes Jon Stone. Ahead of a parliamentary by-election in the city on May 6, pollster Survation found that the Tories won 49 percent of the vote in the seat, compared to Labor’s 42 percent. And in a surprising development, the Northern Independence Party comes in third, ahead of the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Reform UK (formerly known as Brexit). Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 8:38 AM 1617695827 Inside Politics: Tory MPs demand Boris Johnson grant crucial vote on vaccine passports How long is too long without real change? Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a law that allows him to retain power until 2036. The autocrat, who has already been in power for more than two decades, said that would prevent his subordinates from staring at the search for successors. No one accuses Boris Johnson of being an autocrat. But there is a lot of frowning over the length of her Covid period. No 10 said vaccine passports are likely to become a feature of our lives, angering backbench MPs who fear the PM will renounce his promise to give them a vote. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 8:57 AM 1617696967 Miserly: Government increases statutory sickness benefits by just 50 pence per week The government has been called a miser after responding to calls for better financial support during the pandemic by increasing sickness benefits by just 50 pence, writes Jon Stone. Payment from Tuesday will be worth 96.35 per week, compared to 95.85 one of the lowest rates in Europe. In France, for example, statutory sickness benefit is usually 50 percent of an employee’s total salary, while the Netherlands has a minimum rate of 70 percent. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 09:16 1617698107 MEPs to vote on Covid passports The Commons will benefit from a vote on the introduction of the so-called coronavirus passports when the government proposes them, the vaccine minister said. Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4s Today program that the vote would absolutely take place. The government plans to introduce documents for certain types of activities outside the home, including certain reception centers. Boris Johnson squirmed under repeated questions on the issue on Monday. Liberal Democrats oppose home documents, as do many Conservative MPs. The Labor Party warned ministers they could not count on their support to push through the program. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 09:35 1617699247 Khan ready to support looser cannabis rules Sadiq Khan is ready to consider supporting changes in the legal status of cannabis, The Guardian reported. The mayor of London has vowed to set up a drug research commission if re-elected, and would support such a move if recommended, it is said. Labor has pledged to create the Independent Experts Panel for New Ideas if it wins a new term in the May 6 election. These experts from fields such as criminal justice, community relations and public health will examine the evidence for drug harms, support services and prevention, the effectiveness of existing laws as well as addressing root causes. of crime. He is expected to report to the mayor with policy recommendations, including for town hall, police, health services and central government. This view regarding the Class B drug may differ from that of other members of his party after Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he did not support decriminalization of cannabis possession. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 9:54 AM 1617700387 Exclusive: Foreign aid decreases to meet funding for polio eradication and prosthetic limbs Governments have predicted that cuts in international aid will affect funding for childhood polio vaccinations in developing countries and jeopardize a low-cost prosthetic development program, The independent can reveal. A Tory backbench rebellion is brewing over the cuts, which shatter the Tory manifesto pledge to spend 0.7% of GNI on aid and will see the overseas aid budget cut by a third in as part of Rishi Sunaks’ budget plan writes Jon Stone. MPs are angry at being denied a vote on the policy, which falls amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have taken steps to have the plan declared illegal. The pressure on ministers increases as the specifics of the programs to be cut become clearer. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 10:13 AM 1617701527 Archbishops attack Sunak over aid cuts The Archbishops of Canterbury and Westminster attacked the RIshi Sunaks’ plan to cut foreign aid spending to 0.5% of GDP, claiming that balance during a pandemic on the backs of the world’s poorest is not acceptable. Justin Welby and his Catholic counterpart, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, wrote in the Evening standard: You must not go to the other side. Their intervention adds to the growing chorus of opposition to the government’s plan. A number of senior Conservative MPs are opposed, including Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense select committee, and Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary. Jon sharmanApril 6, 2021 10:32 AM

