Boris Johnson aims for cheap and easy travel test system: CityAM





Boris Johnson said today that he wants the testing system for international travel to be cheap and easy, after concerns were raised over the current cost of such arrangements. Under current plans, international travel is expected to resume on May 17, although the government has warned the date could be pushed back further. Read more: Put us on the travel ‘green list’ from May 17, aviation bosses say When it restarts, the destinations will be classified according to a traffic light system, with the fewest restrictions for the countries on the “green” list. While there is no quarantine arrangement for people returning from these countries, they will likely need to pass Covid tests before departure and return. At the moment, PCR tests can cost up to 200 each. Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren said such plans could make travel prohibitive for many travelers. Asked about his comments, Johnson said: “I think we want to make things as easy as possible. Before the Open: take to the markets with our morning newsletter “The boss of EasyJet is right to focus on this issue, we’ll see what we can do to make things as flexible and affordable as possible.” “I want international travel to start again. Let’s be realistic. We cannot do it immediately. But that doesn’t mean we gave up on May 17th. “ Also today, a group of aviation bosses, including the CEOs of Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, called on Johnson to ensure the US is on the UK’s ‘green list’. United from the restart of the trip. The global success of our respective immunization programs, coupled with proportionate testing regimes, can open these vital links between the two and form the international basis for a post-pandemic movement of people and goods, ahead of the G7 in June ” , said Shai Weiss, boss of Virgin. said. Read more: Boris Johnson warns England not to book overseas summer vacation yet as traffic light system confirmed They cited the success of the US vaccination program, as well as the economic ties between the two countries, as the rationale for this move. The government’s global travel task force will make its recommendations for the safe restart of travel on Monday.





