Mobile operator Turkcell set to approach banks over IPO plan for internet unit





Photographer: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Photographer: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Turkey’s largest mobile operator Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has approached several investment banks for an advisory role on a possible sale of shares at its internet service provider, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Turkcell started contacting local and international banks to gauge their interest in managing the initial public offering of Superonline Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. Turkcell could delay the IPO if investor demand is deemed insufficient, three people said. Turkcell declined to comment. The stock reversed its losses in the wake of the news, rising to 1.2% in Istanbul after its decline hit 2.8% earlier today. If this were to go ahead, Superonline would become the first listed subsidiary of Turkcell, which is already a state-owned company. This would set another precedent by offering shares in the first local company whose sole activity is providing internet services. The Turkish sovereign wealth fund holds a 26.2% stake in Turkcell. IMTIS Holding, a unit wholly owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne Investment Holdings SA, controls 19.8% and the remainder is traded in Borsa Istanbul. The response from banks and investors will give a quick glimpse of what might be in store for Turkey’s IPO hopes weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s overhaul of the country’s main economic institutions resulted in the ouster of central bank governor Naci Agbal. New era Three Turkish companies have completed their IPOs since the installation of his successor Sahap Kavcioglu, and all have relied heavily on demand from local investors. Foreigners sold a total of $ 1.9 billion in bonds and stocks in the week following Agbal’s dismissal on March 20. The stronger appetite of buyers of local stocks has helped propel the benchmark Borsa Istanbul’s gain of more than 50% over the past year, encouraging more Turkish companies to go public. Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan said in February that the management and shareholders of the company discussed the possibility of selling stakes in several units including Superonline, tour operator Global Tower and the payment services company Paycell through bulk sales or IPOs. Last year, Superonline recorded double-digit growth in revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Its revenue reached 5.54 billion lira ($ 680 million) in 2020, with EBITDA increasing 20% ​​from a year ago to 2.9 billion lira, according to investor presentation from Turkcell on its website. (Updates with Turkcell actions in the third paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos