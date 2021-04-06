Boris Johnson on the way to revolt as Zahawi admits Covid passport must be voted on by Parliament | Politics | News





Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio that no decision has been made on vaccine passports, but that the idea would have to be voted on in parliament if ministers wish to roll it out. Several Conservative MPs have already expressed their opposition to the idea, citing issues of discrimination and civil rights. Mr Zahawi stressed that many issues will require “careful consideration” before anything is decided, as he insisted that people should “not jump the gun “on the introduction of vaccine passports.

The Minister of Vaccines was asked if the idea of ​​vaccine passports would be put to the vote. Mr. Zahawi said: “Absolutely. “The Prime Minister was trying to be really clear on this yesterday, let’s not jump the gun here.” The minister of jabs added that the government “has not even reached the stage” where it has decided “what we want to do about it at the national level”. JUST IN: Meghan’s issue with Kate and William dates back to Nottingham Cottage row

He added that there are “so many issues that require careful consideration” before anything is set in stone despite upcoming Covid passport testing at major sporting events such as the FA final Cup and the World Snooker Championship having already been announced. The Conservative MP went on to point out that Michael Gove, who produced a report on vaccine passports, “is consulting all stakeholders, including parliamentarians”. Mr Zahawi said: “But the Prime Minister has made it very clear if we get to this place, then of course he will go to Parliament for a vote.” The potential introduction of a vaccine passport after the economy reopened resulted in a multi-party alliance of MPs and peers opposed to the proposal. READ MORE: Vaccine Passports Raise Health Protection Fears – “What Kind of System Are We Building?”

In a joint statement released earlier this week, the group pledged: “We oppose the discriminatory and discriminatory use of Covid status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses and jobs.” So far, at least 41 Conservative Party members have signed up to the pledge. The government’s review of ‘certification of Covid status’ indicates that the system can remain in place until the risk of contagion is completely eradicated. The review said, “Certain measures may be necessary for a period of time after all adults have been offered a vaccine, in order to prevent a relapse.” The document “is likely to become a feature of our lives until the threat of the pandemic recedes,” but the review stressed that it would likely be a temporary system. DON’T MISS: Britons narrowly back Boris Johnson’s plans for vaccine passports [POLL]

The report adds: “It is also important that there are appropriate exemptions for people for whom vaccination is not advised and for whom it is difficult to repeat the tests.” But experts have voiced fears that the certificates will help “deepen existing inequalities” in the UK. Speaking to Times Radio, data expert earlier Elliot Jones said he was increasingly concerned about how people’s personal data would be handled if an internal vaccine passport was introduced in the UK. He said: “It almost seems pointless to a certain extent that we have it for a few months and then there doesn’t seem to be any use after that. “The other aspect is, if it’s not going to be a ‘have for a few months and then get rid of it, what kind of system are we building for the future?” Mr Jones warned that the UK could “set up a system for sharing health information, digital identification, which does not take place after the pandemic”.







