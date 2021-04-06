D-8 leaders to meet practically on Thursday





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to lead Bangladesh delegation to 10th D-8 Summit on Thursday attended by leaders of Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey . Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hand over the presidency of the D-8 to Prime Minister Hasina. Prior to the Summit, the 19th D-8 Council of Ministers will be held virtually on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will lead the Bangladeshi side. The theme of the D-8 Summit is Partnership for a Changing World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology and the Summit will adopt two D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 and the Dhaka Declaration 2021. Read also: D-8 Youth Summit: Dhaka for the achievement of the SDGs engaging young people Bangladesh will host the 10th D-8 (Development-8) Summit virtually in the context of the new normal scenario of COVID-19 which will focus on trade, investment, mineral resources, tourism, ICT, climate and Rohingya issues. These are the things to focus on through dialogue and discussions, Foreign Minister Momen said. Dr Momen said they would seek the support of all for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis and address the challenges posed by climate change. On trade issues, he said there is great potential to boost trade among D-8 member states, which remains untapped. Prime Minister Hasina participated in the first D-8 Summit held in 1997 and Dhaka successfully hosted the second D-8 Summit in 1999. Read also: Dhaka for promoting intra-trade, investing in innovation among D-8 members Through the 10th Summit, Bangladesh will assume the presidency of D-8 for a two-year term from Turkey, which will create a new avenue for Bangladesh to share its development success globally and help expand its relations with the outside world, Dr Momen told me. The D-8 aims at economic cooperation to improve the position of member states in the world economy, to diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, to strengthen participation in decision-making at the international level and to improve living standards. Meanwhile, the 43rd session of Committee D-8 was held on April 5-6. On April 5, the D-8 Business Forum and the inaugural D-8 Youth Summit were held on the sidelines of the Summit. The Summit will focus on strengthening intra-trade trade among D-8 member states and, in this context, urge member states to take advantage of the D8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) through its successful Implementation.

