NBA star Enes Kanter doesn’t regret speaking out against Turkey’s human rights violations

Enes Kanter is Turkey’s most famous NBA player, but his family were forced to deny him, he is not allowed to enter Turkey and he was even asked to change his name, so his family has not suffered any ongoing retaliation.

His crime? Calling for human rights violations.

Kanter was trained in the teachings of Fethullah Gulen, a man who once supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but has since been accused of being behind a failed coup in 2016.

Gulen lives in the United States but is considered a terrorist by the Turkish government, his supporters living there in fear of being detained and tortured.

It’s fitting that he is currently playing for Portland, the team known as the Trail Blazers, because more than any other teammate, he certainly goes by that name.

This week, as the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace was celebrated, Kanter joined two other internationally renowned athletes who use their platforms to give voice to those who do not. are not often heard.

With former Socceroos captain Craig Foster and the rugby league and union player-turned-heavyweight boxer Sonny Bill Williams, Kanter participated in an Affinity Intercultural Foundation conversation about sport and the power of social media to create positive social change.

Similar to the teachings of Gulens, Affinity aims to bring together diverse groups to foster cultural understanding.

“If you ask any of the athletes on this conversation right now, what we’re trying to do is way bigger than sport,” Kanter said.

“It’s way bigger than basketball, much bigger than football, much bigger than anything we play right now because it affects millions of people.

“Unfortunately, if you look at my country, Turkey, at the moment there is no freedom of speech, religion or expression, there is no democracy and the Turkish government uses its power to abuse many things.

“Turkey is the first country in the world to imprison the most journalists.

“I’m not a politician, I’m not a journalist and obviously it’s my second language, but when you see athletes standing up for what’s right, there are a lot of examples like Craig, like Sonny, like Hakeem Olajuwon like Colin Kaepernick, you automatically get inspired.

“And I think for me, the first time I broached these issues was in 2013 after a corruption scandal, [Turkish] President Erdogan and his family were involved in it, it was my first time going there and saying something about it, and I was like, wow, just because of the platform, it ‘had obviously become a conversation here in the United States and Turkey. .

“I saw the power of a tweet or maybe an interview, I was like from now on that I had to use my platform to create more awareness of what was going on.”

It was expensive and not without criticism.

Kanter (left) played for the New York Knicks from 2017 to 2019. ( AP: David Zalubowski

Kanter’s father has been dismissed from his post as a university professor, his sister has been unemployed since graduating from medical school six years ago and his brother, who is also a basketball player, has struggled to find a team “because that he has the same last name, “according to Kanter.

Former NBA player Hedo Turkogluis, now head of the Turkish Basketball Federation, called Kanter’s speech on political issues “irrational”.

Being isolated from his country, his family and his former teammates is a consequence that Kanter is willing to suffer.

“For the past six or seven years obviously the issues I’m talking about have affected me and my family, you know they’ve been so affected that they’ve had to issue a statement and say ‘we’re denying Enes’,” did he declare. .

“I remember going to train that day, it was one of the most difficult days but the Turkish government did not believe it, they sent the police to my home in Turkey and they raided around the house to see if I was still in touch with my family or not. “

At first, other NBA players were asking “why don’t you just keep your mouth shut and play basketball?” Kanter said.

“But when I sit like that and chat with them one-on-one, I tell them, ‘Look, my family is the only one you know my story because I play in the NBA but there is so much stories there, so many families whose situation is much worse than mine, ”he said.

Human Rights Watch recently accused Turkey of “dismantling human rights protections” on an “unprecedented” scale, targeting opposition political groups, Kurds and women.

“Whenever I tell my teammates about this situation, the next question I get is, ‘How can we help you? “Said Kanter.

“I think it’s important to talk about not only basketball, but also the things that matter more than basketball.”

In those quiet times, away from the court, away from basketball, Kanter said his first thoughts were always of his family.

“When I sit down and think about all these things, you obviously miss your family, you miss your mother’s cooking, you miss playing one-on-one with your brother, or having a conversation with him. your sister, ”he said.

“Of course, you miss those moments.

“But at the end of the day, what I do affects millions of people, so I have to do it for innocent people.

“But I think you know my teammates show me so much support as my coaches, staff, fans.

“They always ask me if I have any regrets.

“I wish I had done more, that’s my regret.”