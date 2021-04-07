Boris Johnson could face election rules complaint after criticizing Sadiq Khan at Covid briefing





London Labor has said it plans to file an official complaint with the BBC and the Civil Service Chief, after the Prime Minister used a Downing Street coronavirus briefing to criticize London Mayor Sadiq Khan. During Monday’s briefing, Mr Johnson suggested the current Labor mayor of London was responsible for a hole in Transport for London’s (TfL) finances amid the global pandemic, accusing him of blowing the budget of the organization on an irresponsible pricing policy. The London Labor Party believes that the comments made at the televised briefing flout purdah rules preventing government interference in the elections, ahead of the city’s mayor being elected on May 6. The newsletter i latest news and analysis The restrictions, set out in the Local Government Act 1986, prohibit officials from posting any material that, in whole or in part, appears to be designed to affect public support for a political party in the lead-up to local, regional elections. or national. Broadcasters also face special rules during the period which stipulate that they must give due weight to the parties and ensure impartiality. The London Labor Party alleged on Tuesday that Mr Johnsons’ comments violated those regulations, and the party was considering writing a formal letter of complaint to the BBC and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the head of the civil service. < class=""> Read more Vaccine passports: Ministers consider whether children will need to present a Covid certificate to attend events Mr Khan said: If (Boris Johnson) is going to use a government platform to speak politically, he should at least be telling the truth. It is a fact that when I became mayor the TfL deficit was over 1.5 billion. I reduced it by over 71% before the pandemic. But it also increased TfL’s debt by over $ 7 billion. I think it’s inappropriate for all of us to follow the rules and play by the rules, and Boris Johnson to once again break the rules like he has. First, during the purdah period, using a government platform to attack a Labor candidate. But second, tell lies. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner had previously accused Mr Johnson of downgrading the post of prime minister with the intervention. Additional reports from the Press Association

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos