US human rights deteriorated in 2020: Amnesty International | Donald Trump News





The human rights situation in the United States deteriorated further in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic and Donald Trump’s presidency exacerbated pre-existing rights concerns as the Black Lives Matter movement against the Police brutality has exposed widespread racism, according to a new report on Global Human Rights by Amnesty International released on Tuesday.

The report lists 15 areas of human rights concern in the United States, including the unlawful killings of civilians, LGBTQ rights, and the right to peaceful assembly.

Our story is built on our Bill of Rights and the First Amendment that guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech and freedom of expression, Joanne Lin, Amnesty’s national advocacy director, told Al Jazeera.

But as we have seen in our own country, these rights can be put at great risk and are often subjected to enormous assaults, especially in times of crisis.

COVID-19 pressures

The report says complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused lockdowns resulting in widespread job losses and a [i]Inadequate and uneven government responses that have had a disproportionate and discriminatory impact on many people due to their race, socio-economic status and other characteristics.

The pandemic has also hit those incarcerated in the United States, who are disproportionately people of color, due to unsanitary conditions in prisons and detention where they could not physically distance themselves and did not have adequate access. hygienic supplies.

Family and those concerned for the safety and health of inmates during the protest against the COVID-19 epidemic outside the Washington state capital as efforts continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus on the 11th. april 2020 [File: Jason Redmond/Reuters]Many prisons and prisons across the United States have experienced severe outbreaks.

Some have downsized their populations to create space for those incarcerated through early release programs at the start of the pandemic, such as Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, California. These appeared to be leading to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Yet systemic problems persisted and many prisons and prisons slowed down their inmate release programs, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

As recently as January, a prison in the city of St. Louis, Missouri housed an inmate awaiting a positive COVID trial for 14 days before authorities were notified, according to documents obtained by Al Jazeera .

Mounting and excessive force

The report focuses on 2020, the final year of former President Donald Trumps’ term. The report says the overall dismal human rights record of the Trump administrations, both at home and abroad, deteriorated further in 2020.

Amnesty notes that at least 1,000 people have been killed by police firearms and that publicly available data suggests that the killings disproportionately affect black people.

Black Lives Matter protesters march through St. Paul, Minnesota, United States on March 19, 2021 [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]In addition, law enforcement has committed widespread and gross human rights violations against people protesting the unlawful killings of blacks and calling for police reform during the summer uprisings.

Amnesty has documented 125 separate incidents of unlawful police violence against protesters in 40 states and Washington, DC, between May 26 and June 5 alone, the report says.

Discrimination on the basis of country of origin, sex and gender

Members of the LGBTQ community also faced persistent hardships in the United States, according to data released that year.

Hate crimes based on sexual orientation or gender identity remained high in 2019 for a fifth consecutive year. Trans women of color have been particularly targeted for violent hate crimes and murders, the report said, citing published data.

The challenges have been compounded by the use of the courts by the Trump administrations to continue to dismantle protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in education, the military, employment and d ‘other areas of the federal government, according to the report.

Protesters gather outside the White House on July 26, 2017 [File: Paul J Richards/AFP]President Joe Biden’s administration has taken steps to dismantle these movements.

Biden rescinded an order from Trump banning most transgender people from serving in the military on January 25.

The Pentagon announced last week that it would establish new rules for transgender members, ending Trump-era restrictions.

Biden won the November polls on a centrist platform, promising to overturn most Trump policies, including those seen as threats to the rights of refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.

Trump instituted a tough migration policy that has come under near constant criticism from advocacy groups and his political opponents. The practice of detaining migrant children in cages has aroused particular anger.

Biden has been criticized for what some see as a similar practice along the US-Mexico border. Facilities for unaccompanied migrant children that have been criticized by Democrats under Trump are now reopening amid a wave of migration, as the Biden administration begins processing their asylum claims.

One of the hallmarks is the way the government treats migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and people seeking humanitarian protection, Lin said.

As the United States has begun processing applications from unaccompanied children seeking protection at the border, the Biden administration is still very clear that the border is closed to adults seeking asylum and humanitarian protection. . And it’s terribly problematic, she said.

Lin noted that keeping the border closed violates the United States’ obligations under the Refugee Convention and its commitment to due process and a fair day in court, which are guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

So, the current administration sought to undo some of the damage done by the previous administration, but there is still so much more to do, Lin concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos