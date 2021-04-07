These photos of how Donald Trump made donors give up more money are so infuriating





Former President Donald Trump has explanations to give not to his critics, but to his supporters that his campaign has led to give millions of dollars they never intended to give. This is an ingenious ploy (for Trump) as he infused a steady flow of cash in his second presidential election as he struggled to raise funds, but it was done in a deceptive and often damaging way that has left many of its donors. claiming fraud or even debt. And with the new photos showing exactly how this program was implemented, it’s not hard to see how the Trump campaign failed to prioritize transparency with its donors.

New York Times writer Shane Goldmacher reported that the Trumps campaign has set up default recurring donations for online donors, for each week until the election. Many supporters didn’t realize this was more than one donation because they didn’t read the fine print and didn’t know they had to opt out of weekly contributions. Goldmacher even included sample text that a GOP donor received confusing to read and requires a proactive response to ensure this is just a one-time donation.

The neon yellow boxes are filled with bold text spelling out the Trumps campaign promises to revitalize our economy, restore LAW & ORDER and bring us back to American greatness. For fans of the Presidents, it was easy to support, but they often missed the smaller text at the bottom, which read: Donate it weekly until 3/11. This $ 100 donation suddenly became very expensive for many people who could not afford it.

There was even a second box to donate an additional $ 100 on October 9, 25 days before the election. If someone failed to withdraw from this donation, they lost even more money. It has cost many U.S. fixed-income citizens thousands of dollars they need to support their families or keep a roof over their heads in the midst of a pandemic. It’s not only sad, but it’s infuriating that any politician from any political party can get away with it. And let’s remember, Trump was the President of the United States when he engaged in this behavior.

Trump wrote a rebuttal to The New York Times, saying: In fact, a lot of people were so enthusiastic that they gave over and over again, and in some cases where they gave too much, we would quickly repay their contributions, and adding: Our overall dispute rate was less than 1% of total online donations, a very low number.

In fact, the New York Times reports that in the last two and a half months of 2020, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their shared accounts issued more than 530,000 refunds worth $ 64.3 million. To online donors who compared to President Joe Bidens campaign and his equivalent Democratic committees total 37,000 online reimbursements to the tune of $ 5.6 million, that doesn’t seem very low at all.

The former president also failed to take responsibility for the confusing wording, unclear messages and the bait-and-switch tactics that defrauded many supporters with money they didn’t have. intend to give. He seems to agree with this result, but it is a warning to Americans when it comes to contributing to political campaigns and makes the buyer beware.

