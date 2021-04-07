Resolution of dispute between Indonesia and Singapore at UNCLOS

Author: Aristyo Darmawan, University of Indonesia

During the last years, Indonesia and Singapore dealt with different interpretations of Article 51 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in particular, whether Singapore has the traditional right to conduct military exercises in Indonesian archipelagic waters or not.

The article states that an archipelago state will respect existing agreements with other states and recognize the traditional fishing rights and other legitimate activities of immediately adjacent neighboring states in certain areas within archipelagic waters. Singapore argues that traditional military exercise rights are included in the term “other legitimate activities” and that Indonesia is obligated to grant Singapore the right to conduct them.

It also stipulates that the terms and conditions for the exercise of these rights and activities, including the nature, extent and areas to which they apply, shall, at the request of any of the States concerned, be governed by bilateral agreements between them. Here another problem arises.

Indonesia argues that there should be a precondition to the obligation to respect other legitimate activities, as foreign military exercises in Indonesian waters could be dangerous. The phrase “ other legitimate activities ” in Article 51 seems ambiguous, but based on the records of historical negotiations captured by the Comments from UNCLOS in Virginia we know that the final text of the article was originally jointly proposed by Singapore and Indonesia.

Article 51 is the result of a long negotiation process between the two countries from 1974 to 1982. Singapore asked Indonesia to allow traditional military exercises in its waters, in exchange for Indonesia’s recognition. as an archipelagic state within the framework of UNCLOS. Indonesia rejected the proposal because it was a sensitive topic and would likely have been rejected by the Indonesian parliament, so it agreed to put other legitimate activities in the text instead and negotiate on it. the issue of military exercise rights.

Indonesia and Singapore had a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) which granted Singapore the right to conduct military exercises in specific areas of Indonesian archipelagic waters. But the DCA expired in 2003, and the Indonesian parliament failed to ratify a renegotiated version in 2007.

Subsequently, Indonesia argued that Singapore could not conduct military exercises in Indonesian archipelagic waters without DCA. Singapore, on the other hand, continues to assert its own interpretation of section 51 that it is entitled to military training as granted under the section, even without the terms and conditions.

With differing interpretations of Article 51, it is possible that Singapore will refer the matter to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) or to an arbitral tribunal pursuant to Article 287 (3) of UNCLOS. Singapore and Indonesia are both members of UNCLOS and both are bound by mandatory dispute settlement mechanisms. Under the Convention, ITLOS has jurisdiction on all disputes concerning the interpretation or application of the convention.

Indonesia did not stop sending diplomatic notes to Singapore protesting military exercises in the absence of a LOAC or terms and conditions. In the future, the Indonesian Air Force and Navy may intercept Singaporean Navy ships or vessels during these military exercises.

To avoid this, the two countries should seek to resolve their differences. By renegotiating the LOAC and reaching an agreement on the interpretation of the terms and conditions of Article 51 allowing Singapore to carry out its military activities, there is a good chance that Jakarta can get the Indonesian parliament to ratify it.

There is already momentum for a resolution. The two countries have agreed on a frame setting out the basic principles and considerations for military training in accordance with UNCLOS. During a high-level leaders’ retreat in October 2019, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo that he wanted to start working on the issue in an open and constructive manner. Jokowi said Indonesia welcomes the framework and encourages the negotiations to come to a speedy conclusion with concrete results.

The good state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Indonesia should help move the negotiations forward. In March 2021, a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries entered into force, highlighting their long-standing economic ties. The Jokowis coalition also enjoys strong support in parliament, so it should be easier for the administration to seek parliamentary approval and resolve this long-standing issue.

Aristyo Rizka Darmawan is a lecturer and senior researcher at the Center for Sustainable Ocean Policy, Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia, and a young leader at the Pacific Forum.