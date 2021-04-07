Erdogan claims coup rumors over letter signed by 104 naval officers

A letter from a group of retired Turkish admirals on an 85-year-old maritime treaty sparked claims from the government that an attempt to launch a military coup would be a distraction as the country faces a record number of coronaviruses amid economic hardship.

Responding to speculation that Turkey might withdraw from the 1936 Montreux Convention that governs navigation in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Strait, 104 former senior naval officers expressed concern over the debate over a deal that played a role important role in the security and status of Turkey.

Government figures and President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) described the statement as part of a plot to stage a coup and compared it to military statements preceding the overthrow of civilian governments in the past.

Ten of the signatories were arrested by police early Monday as prosecutors investigated a potential crime against state security and constitutional order.

The government has overreacted for several reasons and one is that it cannot run Turkey in a crisis-free environment, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul Sabanci University.

This affair gives them an excuse to continue their extraordinary diet. Under normal circumstances, people talk about foreign policy failures, economic failures and this is going to cost the AKP dearly, so they are constantly on the lookout for questions that will change the public debate.

Since Turkey began easing coronavirus restrictions in early March, daily cases have reached record highs, with nearly 45,000 reported on Saturday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

I feel deja vu from all points of view. I feel like the same is happening again and I’m worried about myself and my country Cem Gurdeniz

The lira has fallen since Erdogan ousted the market-friendly central bank governor last month, and inflation hit 16% on Monday, its highest level since mid-2019.

Talks about a coup plot have diverted media coverage of these issues, described by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as an effort to cast a veil over the country’s problems.

Among those arrested was Cem Gurdeniz, a former admiral credited with Mavi Vatan, or Blue Homeland, the naval doctrine behind Turkey’s claims in the Mediterranean Sea and Aegean Sea.

Adm Gurdeniz was unavailable for comment on Tuesday. His wife Rengin said his arrest brought back memories of his imprisonment in now discredited trials targeting the military between 2008 and 2013.

Ten years ago, we had a three-and-a-half-year process, Ms Gurdeniz told pro-opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet. Now I’m experiencing déjà vu in every way I feel like the same is happening again and I’m worried about myself and my country.

They expressed an opinion and in no other country in the world would they be investigated.

But Erdogan said the admirals’ statement exceeded free speech given Turkey’s history of coups.

The action, which was taken at midnight, is definitely a malicious attempt, he said Monday after a meeting of AKP officials specially called to discuss the matter.

Turkey has arrested 10 retired admirals after openly criticizing a canal project dear to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a country where suspicion of military insubordination raises the specter of past coups. AFP



We cannot call it freedom of speech. The duty of retired admirals is not to issue statements about a political debate involving the implication of a coup.

Turkey experienced military takeovers in 1960, 1971 and 1980, as well as a 1997 military memorandum that led to the collapse of an Islamist-led coalition. In 2016, rogue members of the military attempted to topple Erdogan in a failed coup that left more than 250 dead.

The 1997 intervention saw the powerful National Security Council force the resignation of Necmettin Erbakan, Turkey’s first Islamist prime minister.

His movement gave birth to the AKP and memories of the military role led Erdogan to curb the influence of the armed forces, seen as a bastion of secular values ​​of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

During the AKP’s rule, hundreds of military officers were imprisoned by prosecutors and judges who later turned out to be members of the Gulenist religious sect with which the party was then allied.

A few years later, the 2016 coup attempt was widely viewed as a conspiracy led by Gulenist officers, many of whom had risen up to fill orders left vacant by the trials, after Mr Erdogan stepped down. turned against his former partners.

Many of those admirals were purged by the Gulenists and served in jail, which certainly thickens the plot, Dr Esen said.

But it shows how Erdogan has governed through coalitions and marriages of convenience since coming to power.

It appears that he uses partners to purge enemies of those partners, then he switches partners and purges other groups. So you have this circle, this cyclical movement, of partners and targets.

The statement by the retired admirals also referred to the military’s traditional discomfort with religion in public life, referring to recent photographs purported to show a rear admiral on duty wearing the turban and robe of a religious sect. on his uniform.

The suggestion that Turkey could exit the Montreux Convention came after the government said it was moving forward with building a sea canal north of Istanbul between the Sea of ​​Marmara and the sea. Black, offering an alternative to the Bosphorus.

Mr Erdogan said the canal would not be bound by the convention.

But many expect the controversy over this statement to die out without much consequences.

Turkey will move on to the next crisis, said Dr Esen.