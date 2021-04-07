Chattisgarh: wife of CRPF soldiers pleads for Narendra Modi

The family also released a video in which Shragvi, Manhas’s five-year-old daughter, urges the Maoists to release her father.

The family of a CRPF soldier feared they were kidnapped by Maoists after Saturday’s ambush that killed 22 soldiers in Chhattisgarh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the jawan as the squadron commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought back from Pakistan.

The alleged kidnapping of Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a CRPF CoBRA Battalion commando and a resident of Jammu, has grieved the family and they are making frantic appeals to the local CRPF headquarters for his release.

“If it’s safe, get it back, no matter how or from where. I call on Modiji to bring him back as Abhinandan was brought back from Pakistan. Get it too, ”Meenu, Manhas’ wife, told reporters in Jammu on Monday evening.

The family also released a video in which Shragvi, Manhas’s five-year-old daughter, urges the Maoists to release her father. “Please release my father,” pleads the girl before collapsing. We see those close to him wiping away his tears.

Varthaman, an IAF fighter pilot, was taken captive by Pakistan after his plane crashed in the Balakot strike, but was later released.

Meenu said she last spoke to her husband at 9:30 p.m. on Friday. She said Manhas told her he was leaving for an operation. “He told me he would come back the next day,” she said.

Meenu said her husband had served the country for 10 years and participated in several counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir. “Now it is the government’s turn to fight for its jawan and bring it out of Maoist captivity,” she said.

Manhas was recruited to CRPF in 2011.