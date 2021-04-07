Letters: Hitting Xi Jinping isn’t that he’s Asian, it’s that he’s a tyrant | Letters





The Mallard Fillmore comic is grossly partisan and often offensive. But to portray his recent coup against Chinese President Xi Jinping as promoting racism against Asians, as one reader recently did, is the same sloppy thinking that regularly appears in Mallard Fillmore’s gang and in those in this country who have prejudices against Asian descent. Whether Xi Jinping is Asian is irrelevant. He does not represent all people of Asian descent and criticism of him and his government does not amount to endorsing prejudice against anyone of Asian descent. The mere fact that he happens to be Asian does not exonerate him from responsibility for human rights violations, persecution of non-Confucian religions, attempts to gain control of international waters and foreign lands, and building the largest surveillance company on the planet. Hong Kongers in search of democracy do not like Xi Jinping and are Asian. The people of Taiwans see him as threatening; they are Asian. The Japanese are worried about him and his support for North Korean militarization; they are Asian. Some believe Xi’s goal is for China to replace the United States as the world’s leading economic and military power, expanding its ability to enforce human rights violations and totalitarian control. Some think he sees the election of President Joe Bidens as a pursuit of that goal (not a position that I endorse myself). This was clearly the goal of the Mallard Fillmore gang mentioned by Janice Hendrick in her recent letter posted here. Is Hendrick ready to defend the behavior of Xi Jinping and his regime against criticism just because he happens to be Asian? Is she even aware of her diet’s documented behavior? Criticizing Xi Jinping is not anti-Asian. These are anti-communist, anti-authoritarian, anti-imperialist, anti-human rights and pro-democracy abuses. He deserves all the criticism we can throw at him. To paraphrase Sigmund Freud, sometimes a tyrant is just a tyrant. KENNETH RICHARDS retired investigator Gretna







