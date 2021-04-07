Donald Trump attacks the Biden administration – Bernie Sanders on steroids | World | News





Speaking on Newsmax TV on Tuesday, Mr. Trump gave mixed messages about the Biden administration as reports emerged of a possible restart of construction operations on Trump’s border wall. Mr Trump both criticized and praised the sitting US president during the interview, both condemning Mr Biden while saying the border reconstruction project was “good news.”

On Monday, the Washington Times reported that Alejandro Mayorkas, security secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was considering building a wall, amid a wave of immigration to the country.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order ending taxpayer support for the project, one of his first acts in office in January.

Mr Trump said: “A lot of damage was done, we were going to have this wall almost finished, it was delayed two and a half years due to legal action.

“If they want to finish it, that’s a good thing, it’s a very positive step.”

Last month, Mr Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with tackling immigration on the country’s southern border.

Mr Trump also criticized Mr Biden during the ‘American Agenda’ interview and questioned whether the 78-year-old was capable of doing the job.

“I hope he’s okay, I hope everything is okay from that point of view, physically and mentally,” Mr. Trump said.

He added that the “full-time” position of president was incredibly demanding, saying, “It’s 50 hours a day, it’s a lot of work.”

“We are doing better than any other country in the world right now,” Trump said.

“And it’s because of the foundations that we have built economically.”

