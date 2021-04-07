UNM professor helps assess Trump presidency: UNM Newsroom





A group of 17 historians recently met to assess Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency. Jason Scott Smith, professor of history at the University of New Mexico, is among those helping to compile a scholarly history of the 45th President’s administration, which fulfills the campaign promise of an infrastructure commitment to far-reaching taken by the former president. Most important in the plan, he argues, was the wish to build a border wall.

Professor Jason Scott Smith

The New York Times recently reviewed the group of historians and their project, Donald J. Trump’s Presidency: A Historical First Assessment, in an article titled The Trump Presidency is History. They write the first draft. Smith was highlighted, commenting on the border wall policy and the resulting policing, detention and deportation policies.

Julian Zelizer, historian at Princeton University and CNN political analyst, regularly conducts presidency reviews (George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump). Each volume brings together leading political historians to discuss different aspects of a recent presidency. The goal of this project is to be the first to shape a serious and ongoing conversation about the historic significance of the Trump presidency, Smith noted.

Before meeting for a Zoom discussion, the NYT article explains, each historian submitted chapters on topics such as immigration, foreign policy, race, party politics, media, disinformation and dismissal.

Smith’s involvement is the culmination of years of research. His early studies focused on the public works built by Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, changing the way we perceive its impact on the Great Depression.

“In my first award-winning book, Building New Deal Liberalism: The Political Economy of Public Works, 1933-1956, I argue that the New Deal infrastructure programs were much more than an emergency response that ‘failed’ to deliver. end to mass unemployment. On the contrary, these works programs have created millions of jobs and in so doing have transformed the nation’s landscape. So this essay on the Trump presidency is an extension of a career-long interest in how the federal government can shape society through infrastructure.

“Maybe in terms of mileage it’s not a lot… But the visual cruelty of the wall is really stark.”

New York Times Professor Jason Scott Smith

Smith quoted Trump on the election trail in his essay The Rhetoric and the Reality of Infrastructure During the Trump Presidency:

“’Rebuild the country’s infrastructure,” exclaimed the candidate. “No one can do this like me. Believe me. It will be on time, on budget, well below cost, well below what anyone would have ever thought. I look at these roads being built all over the country and say I can build these things for a third party. Trump continued, “So we have to redo our infrastructure, our bridges, our roads, our airports,” adding, “You arrive at LaGuardia airport, it’s like we are in a third world country.”

However, Smith says the reality was more complicated.

“I contend that Trump’s promise to rebuild the country’s infrastructure was his most popular campaign theme, but his presidency’s commitment to fulfilling it was largely rhetorical (the running joke of the ‘week of the infrastructure ‘). However, when one considers the issue of infrastructure across the wall built along the US-Mexico border, a much more powerful and disturbing picture of Trump’s presidency emerges. The border wall project has worked hand in hand with the expansion of the federal power to detain and inflict harm on undocumented immigrants and citizens, ”Smith noted.

Under the Trump administration, most of the construction on the so-called wall fortified existing barriers and only 80 miles of new structure erected.

The NYT quotes Smith in the Zoom discussion: “Maybe in terms of mileage it’s not a lot … But the visual cruelty of the wall is really striking.”

The topic of infrastructure has returned to the daily news again as President Joseph Biden proposed a $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes investments in bridges, roads, public transportation, railroads. iron, airports, water, electrical and Internet systems, clean energy, schools. and hospitals, workforce development programs, and more. Comparisons are underway with Roosevelt’s New Deal, which requires the unemployed to build bridges, schools, highways and parks and to Trump’s Infrastructure Week efforts.

Biden’s infrastructure proposal addresses not only unemployment and job creation, Smith noted, but also the importance of a strong network to the nation.

“Looking back on the New Deal and its public investment helps us understand the scale and scope of what Biden and his administration hope to do,” Smith said.

Smith said the NYT article garnered a lot of attention and comment.

“Family, friends and coworkers have been very nice and it has been nice to reconnect with the people who have read the coverage of The New York Times,” he said. His participation in the assessment also attracted the attention of other mainstream media.

Regardless of comments, negative or positive, “It is important that professors express what we think and use our scholarship to engage in current issues. We expect it from students and should expect it from us too, ”he observed.

The collected essays will be published by Princeton University Press in early 2022 and will be available to academics and the public, and Smith plans to incorporate them into his class.

“The series of volumes published by Princeton University Press has proven to be very popular as readings for undergraduate courses; once it is published, I hope to use my essay and the others in this volume in my teaching.

Image: Donald Trump visits the 2018 San Diego Border Wall prototypes – Wikimedia Commons – Photographer unknown

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos