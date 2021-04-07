Politics
Biden did not speak to Chinese president about the origins of the coronaviruses
President Biden said on Tuesday that he had not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the origins of COVID-19.
Bidens’ comments come after the White House said last month it believed China had “not been transparent” in releasing its findings, in a report it co-authored with the World Health Organization.
The report rejected claims that COVID-19 had escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan and instead called the theory of zoonotic transmission, or transfer of infection from animals to humans, “probably to very likely.” .
THE ORIGIN OF COVID-19 REMAINS BLOCKED IN MYSTERY, A YEAR LATER
Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Biden if he told Xi about the origins on Tuesday.
“I haven’t had a conversation with President Xi,” Biden said.
The White House said last week that the WHO China report lacked crucial information and provided a “partial and incomplete picture” of the origin of the virus.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on China and the WHO to allow international experts “unhindered access” to data and allow them to ask questions of people on the ground as they go. the epidemic. Psaki said US medical experts are still reviewing the report, but the White House believes it “does not hold up.”
The report calls the possibility that the virus was transmitted from an animal reservoir to an animal host, followed by further spread within that intermediate host which then transmits it to humans, “probably to very likely.” He calls the idea that the virus could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology “extremely unlikely.”
The report called for further investigation in all areas except the laboratory leak hypothesis.
Even WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said research teams’ assessment of whether the coronavirus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident was not “extensive enough “.
WHO REPORT ON COVID-19 ORIGIN INCONCLUSIVE, CALLS FOR FURTHER STUDY
And Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert, has said he’d like to see the raw information from the reports before deciding on his credibility.
“I would also like to know to what extent the people who were part of this group had direct access to the data that they would need to make a decision,” he said.
Meanwhile, Biden on Tuesday postponed the date for U.S. adults to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Last month, Biden said adults could sign up for vaccinations before May 1, but on Tuesday Biden said all adults would become eligible on April 19.
Biden had set a goal of donating 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days in office, a target he has since doubled to 200 million doses on his 100th day.
But on Tuesday, Biden said the United States hit 150 million shots in the first 75 days of his administration.
