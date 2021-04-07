Deciphering the open letter of retired admirals in Turkey

An open letter from 104 retired Turkish admirals criticizing a government plan for a waterway parallel to the Bosporus and the clamor of the coup that followed in pro-government quarters raised the specter of further political escalation in Turkey which could lead to a purge of officers considered disloyal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the open letterreleased at the end of April 3 and addressed to the Turkish nation, the retired admirals expressed concern over Ankaras’ intention to build an artificial waterway as an alternative to the Bosporus as well as suggestions that Ankara could repeal the Montreux Convention of 1936, which enshrines Turkey’s rights over maritime traffic control through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, link between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. The treaty has far-reaching international implications as it guarantees access to civilian ships in peacetime but restricts the passage of military ships.

In the second part of the letter, the retired admirals said the military should stick to the founding principles of the Turkish republics and the contemporary path charted by its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Otherwise, the Republic of Turkey could face the risk and threat of events [fraught with] crisis and the greatest danger to its existence, examples of which are seen in history, they warned. The call for a tacit reference to secular values ​​was prompted by therecent leaked images of an admiral on duty who was supposed to visit compounds of an Islamic order wearing a religious headgear and robe over his uniform.

Al-Monitor has learned that preparations for the open letter began about a month ago and that several drafts have been shared on WhatsApp groups over the past two weeks for opinions and comments. The groups were however monitored by the intelligence services. Thus, the authorities were aware of the initiative and could have stopped it by subtly or overtly warning the retired admirals. They chose not to, which suggests that the open letter was knowingly allowed to go ahead.

What followed was a vitriolic campaign by members of the government and pro-government media, portraying the open letter as a veiled threat of a coup. A judicial inquiry was opened into the incident and 10 of the signatories were arrested. Overall, the letter was a boon for Erdogan to reignite his signature narrative of victimization and coup threats and to solidify his weakened popular support amid a growing economic crisis.

Yet the tone and content of the statement resonated as militaristic and exceptional, reminiscent of previous military memoranda. Better wording with a more democratic tone could have generated wider public support.

As to the significance of this dispute, the most likely implication is that the alignment between the government and a secular but anti-American nationalist camp of the security bureaucracy is coming to an end.

The retired admirals seem to have been angered too by recent changes in the laws governing the appointment of military personnel. Under the amendments, introduced in early March, the power to appoint and promote generals, admirals, and officers and non-commissioned officers was transferred from the General Staff and Army Commands to the Ministry of Defense. . The move fueled widespread fears in military circles that the government is laying a legal foundation to reshape the top echelons of the military as it sees fit in August, when military promotions, assignments and retirements are decided. A critical question in this context is whether the open letter investigation will extend to serving generals and admirals. Such a move would affect promotions in August, as anyone detained would almost certainly be sent to retire.

Another scenario, though less likely, is that the open letter was a fictitious fight to hijack public debate, which has been dominated by the economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ankaras’ foreign policy difficulties. Some of the admirals who signed the letter are known to be from the aforementioned anti-American camp which has supported the Erdogan’s combative attitude towards the West in recent years. Yet Ankara recently launched a quest to mend barriers with Washington and the European Union. Moreover, the growing apprehension of the secular character of the Turkish military and the traditions of promotion would have overtaken the other considerations of these retired admirals.

Curiously, in its premiere public comments on the issue on April 5, Erdogans tone was not as blistering as expected. Following his speech, the pro-government media also appeared to lower the tone of his campaign. Why would Erdogan use language that is rather measured against his standards? Perhaps he realizes that the rhetoric of victimization will have few buyers in his 19th year in office. Or that he could hardly distract the public’s attention from the economic turmoil which was dying the population, associated with a new pic in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet another reason could be the visit of April 6 senior EU officials in Turkey following signals from Ankaras that he is ready to melt the cold in bilateral relations. Ankara hopes that repairing the fences will encourage European investment to revive the struggling Turkish economy. Thus, pressing economic concerns could have prevented it from fueling fears of a new legal attack on the army and fueling political tensions in the country.

Hundreds of military officers, including senior commanders, have been jailed in a series of controversial trials for alleged coup plots during the early years of Erdogans’ reign. The trials led to massive purges in the military, disrupting the line of succession in the ranks of command. Government officials would later describe the trials as rigs by followers of an Islamic cult led by US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara has since referred to as a terrorist group. The fallout between Erdogan and the Gulenists culminated in an attempted coup by Gulenist officers in 2016, which sparked another wave of purges in the military. Could the probe in the open letter lead to similar purges? Could it turn into a kind of road cleaning to turn the Turkish armed forces into a party army? Does the government hope for political gains from the crisis?

Two main indicators are likely to offer clues on these questions. The first is the media. A possible flurry of headlines about a foiled coup plot, with leaked conversations or messages between retired or serving officers, would be a telling signal. The second indicator is whether the probe will extend to serving generals and admirals. The detention of serving officers would be a signal that Erdogan will use the controversy for political ends to tighten his grip on power.

On the other hand, the connotations of the controversy stoke concern of an even greater polarization in Turkey along fundamental fault lines such as secularism against Islam or the legacy of Ataturks against the vision of the Erdogans. Turkey appears to be passing through a twilight zone with potentially significant tremors.