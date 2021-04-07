List of delayed Jokowi infrastructure projects Gegara Corona





Jakarta – A number of national infrastructure projects under the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the land and sea transport sector of the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub) had to be postponed during fiscal year 2021. Due to ‘a refocusing of the budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation refocuses the 2021 budget from 10.58 billion rupees to the remaining 7.54 billion rupees. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Maritime Transport refocuses the 2021 budget from 11.35 billion rupees to the remaining 8.14 billion rupees. The program that had to be postponed concerned the area of ​​the Coast and Maritime Guard Unit (KPLP), namely the acquisition of 19 units of Rigid Bouyant Boat (RBB) type maritime patrol boats. The program had to be postponed because the budget prepared for Rp 22,890,000 was diverted for the treatment of COVID-19. “In the field of ports, almost all good activities, starting with the construction of a new port, then further port development, rehabilitation of development, etc., are almost all affected by refocusing,” said the General Directorate of Maritime Transport Agus Purnomo in RDP with the Commission V DPR RI, Tuesday (6 / 4/2021). In addition to being carried over, the impact of the budget refocusing above reduced or changed the amount of development from a one-year contract (SYC) to a multi-year contract (MYC), so his party has sought other sources of non-tax funding. State revenue (PNBP). “The urgent are still executed. In the meantime, those who are not, we will postpone them next year,” he explained. Here is a list of infrastructure developments in the maritime sector that are affected by the refocus: 1. Construction of a new port, further construction / completion of Faspel / KDP from 28 sites to only 10 sites.

2. Construction and rehabilitation of the service buildings of the General Directorate of Maritime Transport from 85 sites to 75 sites only.

3. Construction and rehabilitation of navigation aids (beacon towers, beacon panels and beacon buoys) from 77 units to 32 units only.

4. Construction and rehabilitation of maritime telecommunications from 19 packages to 10 packages.

5. Construction of patrol boats from 65 units to 35 units. List of infrastructure developments in the aviation sector which are affected by the refocusing: 1. Provide emergency flight services from 5 locations to 4 locations.

2. Increase capacity and repair the runway surface from 43 locations to 28 locations.

3. Construction and development of airport terminals from 16 locations to 10 locations. Watch the video “Rows of Jokowi infrastructure projects stagnate Gegara Corona“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(help / dna)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos