What photo of Trump’s new office reveals about how he wants him to be remembered





I just had a great meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky

– Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

POLITICO decided to take its own dive into Trumps’ office, with the help of four former White House officials. Here are our best efforts to find out what memories the 45th President chose to keep around him in his new life in Florida and what that says about how he views his legacy.

Photo of Air Force One over Washington: The West Wing of the White House has long featured a number of giant inflated photos and that of Air Force One flying over Washington near the Ellipse and the White House in backdrop for July 4, 2020 as part of Salute America. Trump paid special attention to his presidential plane, adding more TV screens and ordering a new color scheme to replace the iconic sky blue jets.

Photo from Marine One at Mount Rushmore: Trump hosted an event on July 4 last year at Mount Rushmore, and this photo of his presidential helicopter flying past Mount Rushmore commemorates the event. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave Trump a $ 1,100 replica of the monument featuring Trumps’ own face among ex-presidents, but it appears to be missing here.

Journal: Before the photo was taken, Trump appears to have leafed through the Wall Street Journal, a newspaper whose editorial board criticized him for promoting false claims about voter fraud. Trump also released a statement last month blowing up editors, saying: The Wall Street Journal editorial page knowingly continues to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders and wars without end that promote other countries and sell our great American. workers, and they are fighting for the RINOS that have hurt the Republican Party so badly. This is where they are and this is where they will always be. Fortunately, no one cares much about the Wall Street Journal editorial anymore.

Desk: While Trump can’t take the 141-year-old Resolute desk from the Oval Office, he now has a similar-looking desk that appears to be the Telluride wood executive desk from Hooker Furniture. The desk currently sells for $ 3,600, but is currently out of stock until the end of next month.

President: Trump used the same chair in the Oval Office, which he moved down from New York, according to a former White House official.

The infamous Sharpie: Trump also has at least one big black Sharpie, the big, marker-like pen that he has used for years to write and autograph articles for his friends and allies, and sometimes to mark critical articles that ‘he did not like and send them to the offending reporter.

Reading glasses: Trump is renowned for his image and dislikes being seen wearing his reading glasses in the office, and few press photographers have taken pictures of him wearing them. The New York Times reported in 2019 that Trump often didn’t tweet when other people were around because he didn’t want to have to wear glasses to see his phone screen. Dan Scavino, his longtime social media expert, often printed suggested tweets in large fonts so that Trump could sign them.

Bottle of Coke: Trump, a longtime Coca Cola fanatic, appears to have a half-drunk bottle of Coke next to his phone, even though he urged Americans to boycott Georgia-based Coca Cola for criticizing Georgia’s new law that restricts voting. In a statement last Saturday, Trump said: Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t come back to their products until they give in. We can play the game better than them.

Plaque commemorating the border wall: The former president has a piece of the US-Mexico border wall that was one of his main campaign promises of 2016. While Trump had promised a tall, beautiful wall, only 80 miles of the new wall were built during his tenure out of a total of 452 miles of wall built on his watch. The U.S. Border Patrol plaque commends Trump for defending the borders of the Americas.

iPhone: Trump loved his iPhone, which he mostly used to tweet at all hours of the day to call his friends who were part of his kitchen cabinet. Such calls often annoyed his collaborators, who worried about what he said to his confidants.

Wooden Box: The box features the Trumps signature and a presidential seal on the top. While it is not known what he uses the box for, the former official said this may be where Trump is keeping his Sharpies brand.

Challenge Coin Holders: Challenge coins are coins often given to a recipient by a part or branch of the military, and they represent that division of the military. As president, Trump, who has frequently touted his strengthening of the military, received many pieces of challenge. Trump also displayed these same defiance pieces in the Oval Office.

Mug: Trump kept a white mug with the presidential seal.

A statue of himself: No source knew the provenance of this mini-bust of Trump, and a Trump spokesperson did not share any details about it when asked about it. A former senior White House official said it was likely a gift that had been sent. We get tons of these paintings, statues, etc.

Family photos: The photos are mostly photos that were also on the desk behind him in the Oval Office. Clockwise: her late father Fred Trump; Trump in a tuxedo; her children Eric, Ivanka and Don Jr. in the back of Winfield House (the official residence of the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom) when Trump visited the United Kingdom in June 2019; wife Melania Trump; Trumps late mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump; Trump and another unidentified person walking through the west wing colonnade and another unidentified photo. In the middle of the office is Trump with his son Barron in New York City, presumably at Trump Tower. Trump kept only a few photos behind his desk during the first few years of his tenure, but over the past 18 months a number of additional photos have been added, according to a former White House official.

Lamps: The former White House official said the lamps were likely Mar-a-Lago lamps based on the station’s decor.







