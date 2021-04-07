Tareens’ political dilemma





ISLAMABAD:

Jahangir Tareen – once known as Pakistan’s ruling convenience store Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has faced tough times for the federal government over the past two years.

Currently, he and his son Ali Tareen face an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the sugar scam. Both were granted pre-arrest waivers.

We learn that Tareen wonders why he is being targeted and what he did wrong with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The most painful thing for him is that his party has reserved his son and other members of his family in the money laundering and fraud case.

The same did not happen during the PML-N era when Tareen was the architect of the Panama litigation against the Sharif family, which resulted in the ousting of then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in July 2017. However, at that time, Tareen was unaware that he would be disqualified as a lifelong lawmaker after five months.

The Supreme Court ousted Tareen on similar grounds, which became the cause of Sharif’s disqualification.

Both were disqualified for concealing their particular holdings in nomination papers submitted to the Pakistan Election Commission.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi had called for Tareen’s disqualification on several grounds such as tax evasion, insider trading, loan cancellation and hiding his home in the UK (United Kingdom). United) in his nomination papers

However, the Supreme Court only ruled on hiding his house. Unlike Sharif’s case, the SC did not instruct any investigative agency to investigate Tareen.

Tareen claims he supported Imran Khan by bringing him to power more than anyone.

Since joining the PTI in November 2011, he has remained the main contributor to the party fund. His plane and his helicopter were used in the 2013 general election.

Subsequently, shortly after the election, Tareen was the main organizer of the 2014 sit-in outside parliament, which continued for more than 100 days.

Later, when a commission of inquiry headed by then Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk was formed to investigate the PTI’s allegations of rigging in the 2013 general election, it was Tareen who hired a team. legal led by the late Hafeezuddin Peerzada to challenge the party’s case.

After his disqualification as a lawmaker in December 2017, Tareen began efforts to integrate voters into the PTI. After the 2018 elections, Tareen’s services were used to gain support from independent candidates for both the Central government and the government of the Punjab.

Tareen was a guarantor in the conclusion of agreements with PML-Q as well as with BNP-Mengal. Both parties have joined the federal government.

After the formation of the PTI government, Prime Minister Imran entrusted certain responsibilities to the federal government and the Punjab to Tareen.

Tareen was not satisfied with the performance of Finance Minister Asad Umar. On his recommendations, the prime minister reshuffled the cabinet for the first time in April 2019. Umar was replaced by Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister on Tareen’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, a standoff has broken out between Prime Minister Azam Khan’s Principal Secretary and Tareen over administrative matters.

Likewise, the relationship between Prime Minister Imran and Tareen has not remained as cordial as it was before the 2018 elections. The Prime Minister orders an investigation into the sugar and wheat crisis.

Tareen alleged that the main objective of this investigation was to target him. The sugar commission’s report was challenged in superior courts by sugar factory owners. However, they did not obtain redress from the courts.

Subsequently, Tareen fled to the United Kingdom. After seven months in November 2020, he returned to Pakistan.

At that time, Tareen was in contact with PM Imran.

Even Tareen’s close associates revealed that Imran had promised to give a ticket to his closest colleague Ishaq Khakwani for the Senate election in Punjab. However, the word could not be kept.

Causes new tensions

We learn that the victory of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in the senatorial elections is the main cause of new tensions between Tareen and Prime Minister Imran.

There are allegations that Tareen’s plane was used for Gilani’s campaign.

On the other hand, Tareen’s close associates claim that he supported Hafeez Shaikh for the senator’s seat in Islamabad. Regarding the use of his plane, they say that PPP South Punjab Chairman Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is a 49% shareholder in the JWD group which owned the plane. Mehmood is also Tareen’s brother-in-law.

We learn that shortly after Gilani’s victory, powerful circles advised Prime Minister Imran to involve Tareen in the vote of confidence.

Tareen immediately came to Islamabad to make a success of the confidence movement in Parliament.

Suddenly, the FIA ​​stepped up its proceedings against Tareen and members of his family. Hafeez Shaikh and Nadeem Babar, who became advisers to the prime minister on Tareen’s recommendation, were ousted on various charges.

During the last cabinet meeting, we learn that some ministers have spoken in favor of Tareen. Even Umar told the Prime Minister that there was a perception that the government was targeting Tareen in the sugar scam. However, the Prime Minister rejected it.

We learn that Tareen thinks he is becoming a scapegoat for having succeeded in the PTI discourse on accountability. Tareen has already developed a strategy on the legal and political fronts. On the legal front, he hired reputable lawyers, namely Salman Safdar, Ahsan Bhoon, Sikandar Bashir Mohmand and others, to plead his case on the legal fronts.

Likewise, on the political front, it will focus on the south of Punjab which is neglected by the PTI, explains a close collaborator of Tareen.

He ruled out any possibility of joining a political party, saying: “We still have issues within the PTI rather than outside”.

It is also a fact that despite a difficult period for civilian government, relations between Tareen and the top establishment leaders have remained cordial.

Political analysts believe that although Tareen is ready to take on Prime Minister Imran, he will never do anything against the interests of powerful circles.

