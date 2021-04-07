Connect with us

Boris Johnson faces battle over non-UK vaccine passports

oris Johnson faces a battle to introduce national vaccination passports after meeting fierce opposition from Tory critics and the Labor Party.

A government review of Covid status certification found they could potentially play a role in settings such as theaters, nightclubs and mass events, and could also be used in pubs and restaurants to reduce restrictions social distancing.

The prospect of having to show a certificate to access shops or bars has outraged members of the Conservatives’ Covid Recovery Group (CRG), while Labor has slammed the discriminatory and ill-considered proposals.

The use of certificates that would include vaccination status, test results or proof of someone who contracted and recovered from Covid-19 is contested by at least 40 Tory MPs.

With Labor opposition also hardening, and concern about the SNP, the government would find it difficult to get the measures through the Commons if Mr Johnson pushes them to vote.

Ministers excluded certification for the April 12 or May 17 milestones from the roadmap, but documents in paper form or on an NHS application could be introduced later this year.

Mr Johnson suggested vaccination passports for overseas travel would be a reality, as many countries were considering the possibility.

Boris Johnson / PA wire

Domestically, he indicated that we will also be looking at the role of a number of signals you can give that you are not contagious, highlighting the role of mass testing.

From Friday, anyone can get free lateral flow tests on the NHS and the web, via the internet, he said.

I think it will also be very, very valuable in giving people the confidence to open up.

Former Conservative Minister Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the CRG, said the requirement to present documents would not be British.

