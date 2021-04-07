Boris Johnson faces battle over non-UK vaccine passports





B oris Johnson faces a battle to introduce national vaccination passports after meeting fierce opposition from Tory critics and the Labor Party. A government review of Covid status certification found they could potentially play a role in settings such as theaters, nightclubs and mass events, and could also be used in pubs and restaurants to reduce restrictions social distancing. The prospect of having to show a certificate to access shops or bars has outraged members of the Conservatives’ Covid Recovery Group (CRG), while Labor has slammed the discriminatory and ill-considered proposals. The use of certificates that would include vaccination status, test results or proof of someone who contracted and recovered from Covid-19 is contested by at least 40 Tory MPs. With Labor opposition also hardening, and concern about the SNP, the government would find it difficult to get the measures through the Commons if Mr Johnson pushes them to vote. READ MORE Ministers excluded certification for the April 12 or May 17 milestones from the roadmap, but documents in paper form or on an NHS application could be introduced later this year. Mr Johnson suggested vaccination passports for overseas travel would be a reality, as many countries were considering the possibility. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Boris Johnson / PA wire Domestically, he indicated that we will also be looking at the role of a number of signals you can give that you are not contagious, highlighting the role of mass testing. From Friday, anyone can get free lateral flow tests on the NHS and the web, via the internet, he said. I think it will also be very, very valuable in giving people the confidence to open up. Former Conservative Minister Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the CRG, said the requirement to present documents would not be British. The government’s review suggested that if a formal system is not in place, businesses could ask customers for proof of Covid status in order to access their premises anyway. < style="display:block;padding-top:91.601%"/> HEALTH Coronavirus / PA graphics But Mr Baker said: Whether the government mandates it, recommends it, or simply backs off and allows it, certification of Covid status would be entirely non-British and our country and our values ​​would become unrecognizable. He warned the country could be forever changed into the miserable dystopia of Checkpoint Britain. According to the provisional findings of the governments review, public transport and essential stores or services would not require an immunization passport. But that left open the possibility that non-essential outlets would be forced to verify their customers. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told the BBC: I will not support a policy that here in my constituency of Leicester if someone wants to get into Next or H&M they have to produce a certificate of vaccination on his phone, on an application. I think it is discriminatory. A high-level Labor source said: Based on what we have seen and discussed with ministers, we oppose the government’s plans for national passports for vaccines. They appear poorly thought out, will burden business and run the risk of becoming another expensive Whitehall project that will be outsourced to friends of Tory ministers. Westminster SNP chief Ian Blackford said ministers needed to tackle significant issues of fairness, ethics and privacy. The UK government has yet to release any proposals and the Tories’ position has been mired in confusion and contradiction. Based on the information available, there is no proposal before us that SNP MPs could support, he said. While it may be necessary to consider ways to facilitate international travel, such proposals should only be accepted in consultation with decentralized governments. The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children has been suspended as regulators investigate reports of a rare form of blood clot in adults, but the university said no safety concerns have arisen of the test itself. High school and college students in England will need to continue to wear face masks in class upon their return after Easter as a precaution. The Valneva Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be manufactured in the UK, produces a strong immune response, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said following promising results in an early phase one / two study involving 153 people. The prime minister suggested he was considering allowing travelers returning from low-risk countries to have cheap and rapid side-flow tests rather than the more expensive alternative of PCR. All students across Scotland, except those who protect, will be back in class full time after the Easter break. Another 20 people are believed to have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 126,882. Figures up to April 5 showed 31,622,367 received a first dose of vaccine, an increase of 40,744 the day before, while 5,496,716 also received a second vaccine, an increase of 64,590. Meanwhile, the prime minister insisted he would not deviate from his roadmap outside of the lockdown despite warnings from science advisers that the plan could lead to a third wave of cases and deaths of coronavirus. The Pandemic Influenza Modeling Science Group (Spi-M), which advises the government, produced a document dated March 31 suggesting that subsequent steps in the roadmap outside of lockdown were very likely to result in an increase hospital cases and deaths. Speaking to reporters on a visit to an AstraZeneca factory in Macclesfield, Mr Johnson said: At the moment, as I look at all the data, I see no reason for us to deviate from the roadmap that we have established, we are sticking to it. < style="display:block;padding-top:107.4127%"/> Facilitate foreclosure in England / PA graphics Further easing of restrictions in England are scheduled for May 17 and June 21. Mr Johnson has already confirmed that April 12 will see the next step along the roadmap, with shops, outdoor cafes, gyms and hairdressers among the premises allowed to reopen.

