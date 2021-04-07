Delhi Confidential: PM Tasks





LATER, whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers, he gives them a task. The last time he addressed them on the centenary of the birth of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, he asked them to sit down with their family members and make a list of products made in India and materials made abroad that they use on a daily basis. – daily life in a newspaper. He urged them to abandon materials made abroad as much as possible to achieve Atmanirbharta or self-sufficiency. On Tuesday, when he addressed the party workers on the founding day of the BJP, he asked them to give suggestions on his upcoming interaction with the students during the Pareeksha pe Charcha exam and to participate in it. . Party leaders said there is a mechanism within the party to see how many leaders are following these guidelines. Russian guest Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, but was unable to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister was on his way to West Bengal for an election campaign. Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who is in Delhi for meetings as the President’s special envoy on climate change, bumped into Lavrov at the hotel. Kerry, who is in India for four days, is also expected to meet with Modi. Later that day, Lavrov left for Pakistan where he was received by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the airport. Take no chance ENCOUNTERED BY an overheated computer recently turning a workstation to ash in an officer’s room at Rail Bhawan, the railroad chief decided to play it safe with all the electrical equipment. Officers were asked to ensure all electrical equipment is turned off before leaving the office, including kettles, hot boxes, fans, lights and inverters, among others. In March, a wave of fires on the railroads, including the train, yard, baggage room, and virtually every aspect of the rail ecosystem, shook high-level officers a bit, though l ‘we believe the buzzing in the hallways.

