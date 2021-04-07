Trump media era doesn’t end with a wow but a whisper





I heard part of Trumps Spiel and thought to highlight how his absurd claims about stealing the 2020 election (it wasn’t) have evolved slightly. I’ve written before about how the Republican Party got hold of the idea that changes to pre-contest electoral processes were unconstitutional, as a way to implicate wrongdoing by Democrats without embracing the claims. Obviously False Faults from Trumps regarding fraud. So Trump grabbed those too, presenting them as just another part of his all-you-can-eat dishonesty buffet to preserve pride.

There is always an audience for it, of course. There is still a large group of people keen to hear what he has to say, people who would have met his appearance in Newsmax with the same giddiness as Nelson Muntz stumbling upon a performance by Andy Williams. It remains important that Trump continues to make the same false claims about the election (Did you know that Georgians voted for Democratic Senate candidates in January because they were crazy that Trump lost?) And that ‘there are still people who hear and believe them.

But it’s also true that Trumps’ hold on our attention has collapsed.

Shortly after announcing his candidacy in June 2015, Trump resumed the political and cultural conversation. You know this, and you can probably explain a number of the myriad reasons why this has happened. (For those of you who just thought, yeah, because the media didn’t do their job !! you’re supposed to tweet complaints like that, not just think them.) But, five years later, we tend to lose sight of how great that climb was.

Speaking in New York City on June 16, 2015, US businessman Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2016. (AP)

In April 2015, for example, Trump was searched on Google less than a quarter as often as Kim Kardashian. It’s hard to say how rarely people searched for information about the former host of The Apprentice, as Google is simply reporting that search interest in him was less than 1% from the peak in November 2016.

The same pattern was true for television. Trumps’ face appeared on television for about 144 minutes in April 2015, according to the Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer, slightly less than the 109 hours that would come in October 2016. It occupied about 0.06% of the 15-second segments. aired on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and Fox Business, according to GDELT, compared to the average of nearly a quarter of those segments in November 2016.

By March, most of that attention had already disappeared. His interest in Google search was lower than at any time since June 2015, as was the time he was seen on cable. Networks covered it much less, until the point reached last year when the pandemic overtook Trump in national attention. Additionally, average Trump mentions in March returned to levels seen in November 2015.

The former president still hopes he will be a powerful force in American politics and culture in the future. In one of the most ignored press releases that came to replace his beloved tweets, Trump this week promised his followers that the best is yet to come! We can all hope that this is the case, but it seems increasingly unlikely that Trump will be at the center of events if this were to happen.

We really appreciate your time today, said the Newsmax host, letting Trump go. I know our Newsmax viewers have watched and they are also grateful.

