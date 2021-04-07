Opinion | Barkha Dutt: If Biden wants to counter China, he must turn to India





India was haunted by a crushing military defeat to China in 1962. The country was so traumatized by the loss that the report commissioned the debacle was never made public. The Indians have internalized the asymmetry of power between themselves and China. After all, China’s economy is five times that of India and its military spending is several times higher. The story continues under the ad With Pakistan seen as India’s main adversary, the Indians thought China was either rather benign or far too big to be wasted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made five trips to China in the past six years and has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times. Despite tensions along the nearly 2,500-mile-long Indo-China border, Modi pointed out that not a single bullet was fired between countries in four decades. All of that has changed. In May, China’s PLA troops made inroads across the line of effective control, the agreed border that separates the two countries. In August, Indian troops took control of strategically critical heights north and south of Pangong Lake, as well as locations along the Kailash mountain range. The Indian Army was able to get a clear view of a crucial garrison town in China. None of these were areas where Chinese intrusions had taken place; India has indeed opened a new front of military conflict. Thereafter, for six months, Indian and Chinese troops stood eyeball to eyeball, sometimes with only 10 meters separating them at a height of over 17,000 feet; the battle tanks were sometimes within 50 meters of each other. The story continues under the ad The option to go for the chin strap came after India was enraged by the Chinese during the talks. When Lieutenant Gens. Harinder Singh and PGK Menon met their Chinese counterpart, Major General Liu Lin, negotiations lasted 13 to 5 hours without moving forward. The Chinese are purposely going around in circles, said an official, who asked to remain anonymous. Their sole purpose was to tire us out. In February, India and China agreed to withdraw their troops from the peaks around Lake Pangong Tso, the world’s highest saltwater lake. The Chinese have run on the math that India doesn’t have the stomach for a full-fledged war, Syed Ata Hasnain, a retired army commander, tells me. The Indian army has always responded forcefully against aggression, but we have never really launched or initiated an offensive operation. This is why this counterpart action [was] unique. Hasnain believes that without this offensive action, the Chinese would never have compromised. The story continues under the ad Military pressure from India eventually persuaded the Chinese to withdraw their forces from Lake Pangong Tso, apparently bringing the country out of the shadows of 1962. But the peace is tenuous, and perhaps temporary. Tens of thousands of soldiers and tanks remain deployed in Ladakh in rear positions. There are other mountain ridges where the dispute continues, a reminder of how flammable the region is and, ultimately, how the militarization of the Himalayas appears to be permanent. India’s illusions about China are over. A two-pronged war against China and Pakistan in the future is a real danger for India, especially since many consider the latter to be a vassal of Beijing. Army avoided Ladakh crisis with China, but battleground the collusion between China and Pakistan could be a nightmare. The story continues under the ad India’s reset with China offers an opening to the United States. President Biden jumped last months while leading the Quad meeting, an alliance between Japan, Australia, India and the United States. Although unspoken, the message was clear: Against China. An alliance of democracies, as Biden called it, must prove itself. And a key test will be the willingness of alliances to unite with India against the rise of a dictatorial and deceptive China. The story continues under the ad

