Land grabbing category introduced in Citizen Portal – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has included an exclusive category in the Pakistani Citizens Portal (PCP), operated under his direct supervision, to receive and prosecute land grabbing complaints.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Tuesday that the federal government, in addition to making efforts to improve public service delivery, is committed to curbing land grabbing in the country.

Interestingly, the development came a day after doubts were raised about the credibility of the PCP during the National Assembly session which was prorogued due to rumors about the issue that a sexual harassment complaint was filed. by a woman against the chairman of the National Accountability Office, Javed Iqbal, had been eliminated.

Regarding the land grabbing, the Prime Minister ordered the launch of strict measures in accordance with the law at various levels of the administration both at the federal and provincial level.

It will also allow people to denounce occupied or encroached upon Crown lands.

To facilitate the general public, the Prime Minister, during his live telephone interaction with people on Sunday, announced the provision of an exclusive category on the PCP for filing complaints about land grabbing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Citizen Portal, an online complaints registration system, in October 2018, with a view to timely resolve people’s concerns and get their feedback.

The provision of the new category will allow the public not only to file complaints about their land grabbing, but also to expose state land that has been encroached / tapped by the Mafia, a letter from the PMO said.

In addition, it will help the authorities to familiarize themselves with the gray areas of the administration relating to the issue, to obtain analyzes for policy formulation, to assess the performance / effectiveness of the officials concerned and to hold them accountable in cases of negligence / laxity.

The Prime Minister therefore asked all the chief secretaries of the provinces to hold meetings with the heads of the relevant departments, the development authorities, the commissioners / RPO and the PD / DPO and to sensitize them on the importance of the issue. and related complaints.

He ordered that specific instructions be issued to ensure that land grabbing complaints are carefully considered.

The prime minister ordered that in private matters, the allegations made should be properly investigated by hearing from both sides rather than acting immediately.

Special quarterly progress review meetings will be held on the status of complaints filed in the land grabbing category. However, complaints relating to matters which involve court cases will not be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the PCP Manual and complaints from overseas Pakistanis will be given priority consideration.

Posted in Dawn on April 7, 2021

