EULeaders warn Erdogan on human rightsAmid ProgressinTalks | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to discuss a resetting of relations. After meeting Erdoganin Ankara, Michel spokesperson for journalists on the EU’s deep concern for human rights in Turkey.

The rule of law and respect for fundamental rights are fundamental values ​​of the European Union, and we shared with President Erdogan our deep concerns about the latest developments in Turkey in this regard, in particular on freedom of expression. and targeting of political parties and the media, Michel said.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint press conference with EU Council President Charles Michel after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, April 6, 2021.

Last month, state prosecutors opened closing proceedings against Turkey’s second largest opposition party. While Ankara withdrew in April from the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty that legally protects women.

Emma Sinclair, of New York-based Human Rights Watch, called for a stronger position from the EU.

The EU needs to start believing in its own ability to speak out about what’s going on and look at the crisis to actually condemn what’s going on in much stronger terms, Sinclair said.

But Michel and von der Leyen welcomed Turkey’s talks with EU member Greece to resolve territorial disputes over the Mediterranean and Aegean Sea, which are said to have vast reserves of energy. EU officials said talks with Turkey would begin on modernizing a customs union agreement, a key demand from Ankara.



FILE – Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 12, 2018.

Sinan Ulgen, of the Istanbul-based Edam research institute, said the customs union negotiations would give the EU further leverage, which is important because Turkey’s bid to join the EU. the EU is practically dead.

The path to membership has remained blocked, dormant and dysfunctional in recent years and the EU has very little influence as there are very few opportunities for positive engagement, Ulgen said.

EU officials also said they expected Turkey to fully honor its commitment to a migration deal, including accepting migrants and refugees returning from Greece. Ankara is pushing for more European funds to help accommodate nearly four million Syrian refugees, a request von der Leyen said the European Union was ready to heed.