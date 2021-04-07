HRCP ‘appalled’ by PM Imran’s remarks linking rape incidence to obscenity, calls for apology





The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) said on Tuesday it was dismayed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks linking the incidence of rape to obscenity.

“This is unacceptable behavior on the part of a public leader,” the body said in a statement.

“Not only does this betray a bewildering ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also throws the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children to victims. honor killings. “

“We demand an immediate apology and a renewed commitment from the government to tackle rape as it should be as an act of violence, of power,” the statement added.

Editorial: Prime Minister Imran’s remarks on sexual violence against women are shockingly insensitive

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Imran held a two-hour question-and-answer session with the audience, during which he was asked about measures taken by the PTI-led government to prevent rape and child abuse.

After exposing crimes against women and children, the prime minister said sexual violence was the product of obscenity, which he described as a Western and Indian import.

The Prime Minister also spoke about religion and the concept of “purdah” in Islam. It is about removing the “temptation” from society because “not everyone has a will,” he said.

His words did not please some members of civil society, including lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, who said that “rape is the result of an imbalance of power and not of temptation.”

“Rapists control their impulses when they fear punishment, responsibility and conviction and when freed from these fears due to gendered social structures like ours, they even rape a child,” he said. he tweeted.

According to data provided by the government last year, 11 cases of rape are reported every day in Pakistan, while authorities admit the actual figure is much higher.

But less than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction, according to the Karachi-based group War Against Rape.

Statistics shared by Sahil, an organization working for child protection, in August last year showed that as many as 1,489 children, at least eight per day, were sexually abused in the first semester 2020 in Pakistan. The victims included 785 girls and 704 boys. Perpetrators were acquaintances of victims or victims’ families in 822 cases, while strangers were involved in 135 reported cases.

