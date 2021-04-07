London Eye: Boris Johnson searches for Indian fruits

A main outcome of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India later this month is already known: the signing of what is known as an enhanced trade partnership. It will be a first step on a difficult path towards a possible free trade agreement. In view of the difficulties this poses, negotiations to conclude such an agreement are expected to take at least ten years.

A limited improved trade deal was already reached in February. The deal awaits an unveiling now when Johnson visits. This is the deal the two countries have made for what Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called fruit within reach.

Under this proposal, some areas that have been identified to work more closely include pharmaceuticals, fintech, chemicals, petroleum, and food. The first is clearly the most critical – and the most controversial. India has been hailed by British ministers as the “pharmacy of the world”. But its supply of AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India has been cut off as India must stop its own growing spread of virus cases in several states. In addition, India’s vaccination rate is much slower than Britain’s, and of course there is still much more to do.

Fintech could be more productive, given the extent to which Indian software companies already serve the vast financial and banking services in Britain. Brexit has created new needs here, and with them, more opportunities for Indian businesses.

Food and drink are, as always, deeply controversial. Both governments have been careful not to insist so far on new beverage deals specifically with food. It is well known that the British Prime Minister’s favorite draft is clearly lower on Scotch whiskey in India. He would probably find it disappointing to come back with an empty glass on this one.

British leaders have spoken more broadly of agreeing to the removal of trade barriers. “We have taken steps to remove barriers to trade and the hope is that a strengthened trade partnership will lead to a positive free trade agreement (FTA) with India in the future,” said Lord Tariq Ahmad , Commonwealth Minister for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office, ahead of a visit to India last month.

China

More powerful convergence is likely over China, referred to somewhat euphemistically as common concerns over the Indo-Pacific region. These concerns are increasingly common in many countries. It was first the United States with Japan and Australia via the Quad, then Great Britain, now France. Almost overnight, everything now revolves around the Indo-Pacific region.

This week, a trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of France, India and Australia will be devoted to the Indo-Pacific region, on the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue. The political meeting is scheduled after an Indo-French naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal currently underway and scheduled to continue until Wednesday this week.

Britain has officially shifted its international policy to the Indo-Pacific region. In this, Britain sees India as a pivot in the new strategies being developed to protect a vital trade route between the world to the south and the east, and Europe and the United States on the other side. . It is a region where China displays increasing naval power. For India too, the problem of China is now developing as much in the south as in the north. Britain will want to work with India in the south, if not with the north.

Best bet

Boris Johnson’s visit now offers about the best possible bet to step it up between India and Britain. Boris Johnson is somewhat of an Indophile – his ex-wife Marina Wheeler is half Indian. The British Prime Minister has often visited India for family relations. It is hardly surprising that this time he plans to visit several parts of India beyond the purpose of the visit to New Delhi.

The British want to get ahead of the European Union in India. But India is not completely forgetting the EU. Prime Minister Modi is due to travel to Portugal on May 8 for an India-EU summit, followed by a visit to Paris. France appears to be a particularly strong strategic ally. Defense links with France have been strengthened, in particular after the Rafale agreement.

Further bilateral meetings with EU leaders are also planned. India is gearing up for a European summer in the coming weeks.

To note: London Eye is a weekly column by Sanjay Suri of CNBC-TV18 that gives readers insight into business as unusual in London and the UK.

