Stephen Miller, Mike Pompeo, and more Trump Lickspittles still haunt Washington





While Donald Trump left Washington, DC, for the calmer waters of Palm Beach, many parasitic organisms that attached themselves to the former president remain. Unlike many renowned alumni of previous administrations who landed cushy gigs in well-established organizations, personalities who rose to fame while working for Trump apparently struggle to acquire such work. Instead, many have stayed in explicitly conservative spaces in Washington, navigating the next segment of their careers.

Stephen Miller, the Trumps anti-immigration Czar, launches America First Legal. His ostensible goal in creating the political group is to continue pushing the same vicious nationalist measures he adopted for the previous administration, even though in his new life Miller is now seeking a fight with the White House. Namely, the purpose of the organization is to prosecute the Biden administration alongside the Red State attorneys general. Under the Trump administration, we had the ACLU and three or four other advocacy groups constantly working with Democrats to coordinate against our policies. Miller takes a page from his book, a senior Trump official told Politico of Millers’ plans. Rather than focusing solely on Joe Bidens’ immigration policies, the Millers Group will target executive disproportion, unlike how the Blue States sued Trump in 2017 for enacting his Miller-backed travel ban against several predominantly Muslim country.

As for the former Trumps communications staff, the most notable members have leapt into the welcoming arms of right-wing TV stations. For the first time on Tuesday, Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News as a co-host on Outnumbered, a daytime talk show with an all-female cast that serves as a near-straight version of The View. McEnany also appeared Monday for another network debut: Greg Gutfeld’s new program, Gutfeld !, which positions itself as another conservative contender for the late-night comedy mainstays Big Threes, but is already one of the most popular shows. most tragic that Fox has broadcast. One day. And of course, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was given a Fox News contributor contract, a role she has since left in favor of the Arkansas gubernatorial race.

Instead of commenting on the present, some Trumpworld exiles are paid to open up about their past personal experiences. Kellyanne Conway is writing an account of her time in the White House under the Trump administration, with hot rumors and behind-the-scenes drama, which allegedly allowed the former White House adviser to strike a deal. several million dollars. Of all White House insiders, Kellyanne will write the purest and most vivid account of her time working for the president, an insider told the Daily Mail. Shes made some of us tremble in our boots.

On the cabinet side, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly taking a post at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank near the White House. While its official title is distinguished, the concert is arguably a great opportunity to continue to have fun with DC’s elite ahead of their alleged plans for a presidential election in 2024. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the next step of Ben Carsons is to throw. to do tanki.e. a think tank for stocks, as the former secretary of HUD describes it. The focus of the Carsons American Cornerstone Institute is vague, but it appears to be another generic pro-conservative-values ​​initiative. Carson seems much more passionate about another project: a right-wing youth organization called Little Patriots, a dream he described to the Post as something like the Boy Scouts, but heavily exposed to the real history of America.

And that wouldn’t be a good one where are they now? without a good history of rehabilitation. In that vein, despite the ardor of Brad Parscales in the final days of the Trump-era saga, which included the Fort Lauderdale police who detained him after his wife warned him he was armed and had Threatened to harm himself, Trump’s former campaign manager was not giving up his career in politics. Parscale launched two new organizations, the American Greatness super PAC and the American Greatness Fund, the latter being a nonprofit advocacy group. Both are designed to maintain Trump’s presence midway through 2022 by supporting candidates who align with the former president. According to Axios, who first reported on the new Parscales concerts, the organizations mark his official return to the inner circle of Trumps.

And then, as the Post detailed, there are these unlucky ones who don’t seem to land at all:

Several former Trump officials told the Washington Post that the work climate was even tougher than they thought, and Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence kept a coterie of employees on their payrolls, some because they have not been able to find other work. Some appear to have disappeared. Kirstjen Nielsen, the former head of homeland security linked to family separations at the border, has sold her home in Washington, according to a person familiar with the decision, and moved in hopes that fewer people recognize it. her in public. Mark Meadows, the president’s former chief of staff, changed his longtime cell phone number.

If only they could have seen it coming.

