Politics
Biden administration expected to say no to new trade deals with China
In herfirst media interviewSince being confirmed as the U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai said last week she was in no rush to lift tariffs associated with the Trump administration’s Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China. She should reconsider.
Tais’ reasoning for maintaining tariffs is that they provide useful negotiating leverage. Which is like holding a gun to your own head and threatening to shoot unless you get what you want.
But hey, think of it as a lever. The only legitimate thing to negotiate would be new access to the Chinese market. And given everything that’s going on with China today, this just wouldn’t be a good time to do it.
China’s authoritarian system is tightening and its interaction with the outside world is becoming more aggressive. There is a well-worn list of examples, but let’s take just two: the abandonment of its treaty commitments to maintain a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong and its genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Further trade talks with China would make the United States look just as compromised as our European friends do with their comprehensive EU-China investment deal.
It is sometimes a little mystifying to watch official Chinese messages inEurope. Chinese retaliatory sanctions against Europe targetfreedom of expression itself. Chinese Ambassador to Paris and other trolls in China’s official media are in bad shapeTwitter Warwith a very renowned French researcher. And in Ireland, the Chinese Embassy isslide AesopYes thisAesopin combat.
But there is a method to Chinese madness. Beijing made a good bet that it had the Europeans where it wanted them. The French and the Germans decided that thea comprehensive investment agreement will be approved, and that the European Parliament, despite the best efforts of its members who remain firmly committed to human rights, will not stand in the way.
However, Beijing has to reason, why not send a sign of strength to the rest of the world, especially in places like Africa where people already have mixed feelings about their former colonizers?
Even with everything going on with China, there is a good chance that the Comprehensive Investment Agreement will be approved. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will guarantee her Chinese heritage and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a complaint about French wallets to the polls next year, in the hope that voters will not pay attention to the circumstances under which their deal is sealed.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his court are well aware thatmoney talks in europe, and they suspect that all spoken values are just that, speaking. The Biden administration shouldn’t let them make the same point about Washington.
So remove the tariffs on China. They always havehurt Americansmore than the Chinese, and they hadlegalbasedAnyway. And abandon the purchasing commitments made by the Chinese under the phase one agreement. Export quotas are never a good idea.
But beyond that, the Biden administration must say no to any new trade deal with China.
This piece originally appeared in The daily signal.
