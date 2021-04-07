DNA exclusivity: Nation appeals to PM Modi to bring Rakeshwar Singh back from Naxal captivity in Chhattisgarh | India News





New Delhi: “Please release my father,” appealed to the five-year-old daughter of CRPF jawan jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was captured by the Naxals after the Chhattisgarh ambush in which 22 soldiers were martyred. Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary responded to the call on Tuesday (April 6) and urged people to launch a campaign demanding the return of the kidnapped jawan. The entire nation rallies behind the little girl, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to take immediate action to free the soldier. Rakeshwar Singh’s daughter today launched a poignant appeal to free her father from the Naxalites. She started to cry as she said that somehow her father would have to get home ASAP. Rakeshwar Singh was part of the security forces operation that left to capture Naxalite Madavi Hidma in the forests of Bijapur. He spoke to his family before proceeding with this operation. He told his wife he would definitely call her the next day. But more than 80 hours have passed, but she has yet to receive that phone call. Singh’s whole family is watching PM Modi with great expectation. They hope that just as he saved Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, Singh should also be rescued. Our jawans who don’t hesitate to give their lives to protect you. Today the whole country must be part of this campaign to protect them. We demand the release of Rakeshwar Singh from the occupation of the Naxalites. The banned CPI (Maoist), which claimed responsibility for this Naxalite attack, also wrote a letter in which the organization admitted that Rakeshwar Singh is under Naxalite occupation. The organization put two conditions on the release of Singh. The first is that the government should withdraw security forces from the Naxalite affected areas and the second is that the government appoint representatives to discuss with them. In 2019, after the Balakot airstrike, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman was rescued from Pakistan by the Indian government. At the time, India made it clear that if Pakistan did not release it, there would be serious repercussions. Today, once again, another brave soldier from our country must be rescued in the same way. Many people wonder why there is so much delay in rescuing Rakeshwar Singh. The problem is that this time the fight is not with an enemy nation but against people living in our own country. The security forces are bound by various so-called human rights restrictions, which prevent them from carrying out a strike that could endanger people’s lives. Yesterday we told you that it is very important to capture Madavi Hidma even before catching the terrorist Hafiz Saeed. We reiterate our request because the Naxalites are the greatest threat to the security of the country. Today we demand that Rakeshwar Singh be released from the captivity of the Naxalites.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos