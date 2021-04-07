Pak government invests in planes for VVIPs rather than buying COVID vaccines for the poor





ANI | Updated: April 07, 2021 08:26 AM IST

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Imran Khan’s claims of good governance came to light on Wednesday when a leaked government document showed that instead of buying coronavirus vaccines for its poor population, the Pakistani government was investing in planes for VVIP. According to Pashtun Media, “Pak doesn’t have a penny to buy vaccines for its poor population, but some $ 2 million for VVIP planes.” Information on the VVIP aircraft was shared by South Asia Press. A secret Pakistani government document leaked to @SouthAsiaPress shows the Cabinet division to give approval tomorrow to spend an additional 0.3 billion rupees ($ 2 million) on VVIP jets, known to be used by PM @ImranKhanPTI and President @ArifAlvi, “South Asia Press tweeted.

The document obtained by the press was dated April 6, 2021 and indicated that a meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (CCE) would be held on Wednesday April 7, 2021. According to the letter, the Minister of Finance and Revenue In a context As Pakistan’s coronavirus cases increase and its poor population queuing to get vaccinated against the pandemic, as many as 3,953 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 696,184 Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Ramadan, Pakistan last Sunday reported 3,568 coronavirus patients, who are in intensive care. This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. (ANI)

