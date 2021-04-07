Why Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree in the early hours of March 20 withdrawing Turkey from the Council of Europe treaty, dubbed the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and domestic violence. The convention sets global standards to protect women against all forms of violence.

The pullout sparked widespread protests from women’s groups and an outcry on social media, criticizing that it signals a huge setback for women’s rights in a country with high rates of gender-based violence and femicide. Just in 2020, at least 300 women have been murdered in Turkey.

Turkey doubles in hard power

READ MORE

Following public outrage over the withdrawal, government officials responded that women’s rights are guaranteed in national laws and that there is no need for international laws. The Communications Department defended the decision to the Claim that the convention has been hijacked by a group of people trying to normalize homosexuality, and that this is incompatible with the social and family values ​​of the country.

Turkey was the first state to ratify the Istanbul Convention and became the first to withdraw. What is behind the withdrawal?

Erdogan’s reasoning: stay in power at all costs

In August 2020, officials from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) reported that Turkey was considering withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention after religious conservatives began an intense lobbying effort against the convention, criticizing it. for violating traditional Turkish family values. Although they claimed the treaty destroys families and promotes homosexuality, conservative women’s groups supporting the AKP have defended it. The argument even reached Erdogans own family, with two of his children get involved in groups on both sides of the debate. Due to these internal tensions within the AKP and the symbolic achievement of the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque in 2020, the debate was postponed.

Even if opinion polls had shown that 84% of Turks were opposed to the withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention and that a majority of conservative women were in favor, Erdogan decided to withdraw from the treaty, thus ignoring not only international law enshrined in the constitution, but also legislative law power of parliament. This movement takes place in the midst of significant erosion Support for the president and his informal alliance with the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Action Party (MHP). Withdrawing from the convention gives Erdogan three political advantages that will help him retain power.

First, Erdogan and his AKP aim to re-energize their conservative electoral base, dissatisfied with the economic downturn, a reality that has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling AKP government cannot curb the high level of inflation, and unemployment and poverty rates remain high. Leaving the convention is a symbolic gesture at its core, but it will bring relief in the short term, as will the conversion of the Hagia Sophia.

Second, with a potential electoral defeat in mind, Erdogan is looking for new allies. He made an opening in January to the Islamist Felicity Party (SP), which is in an opposition alliance with secular, nationalist and conservative parties. With 2.5% of the vote in the 2018 parliamentary elections, the SP shares the same Islamist roots as the AKP and is popular among ultra-conservative voters, who enthusiastically support the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

During his meeting with the SP, Erdogan used the withdrawal as a bargaining chip for a possible electoral alliance in the future. He aims not only to strengthen his own voting bloc, but also to shatter the opposition alliance, which has grown in confidence since its success in the 2019 local elections and has been effective in challenging the regime further. in addition to the authoritarian Erdogans.

Third, to strengthen his image as a willful leader, the Turkish president has stepped up the level of repression by suppressing democratic civil society organizations that dare to challenge his power. This time, he has targeted women’s rights defenders, who frequently criticize the government for not strictly enforcing the protective measures of the Istanbul Convention.

Political conditionality as a necessary European reaction

While increasing the level of repression in domestic politics, Turkey has stepped up its diplomatic charm offensive to reset Turkey’s relations with the European Union. In this context, Brussels should not only condemn the decision, but also revise its EU-Turkey agenda by imposing political conditions regarding human rights and the rule of law, which were once again violated with Ankaras’ withdrawal from the convention.

This approach is necessary for two reasons. First, the EU can send a motivating message to democratic segments of civil society and to the opposition by stressing that the Istanbul Convention is a matter of human rights and that its sole purpose is to protect women against violence rather than undermining Turkey’s national values ​​and traditions. Second, calling Ankara is also in Europe’s interest. The withdrawal may have spillover effects on other Council of Europe member states.

In view of the latest attempts by the Poles government to replace the Istanbul Convention with another family-based treaty which also finds support from other central European governments, the backlash against women’s rights in Europe is not a myth, but rather a reality.

*[This article was originally published by the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), which advises the German government and Bundestag on all questions related to foreign and security policy.]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.